Lawyer Ben Crump calls for Raleigh officers to be charged in Williams tasing death

Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump will hold a news conference Thursday in Raleigh to demand that the officers who tased Darryl “Tyree” Williams should be fired and charged with manslaughter.

The family of Williams, a Black man who died in Raleigh police custody in Jan. 17, announced Tuesday that they hired Ben Crump Law to represent them.

Williams, 32, was tased three times by officers who sought to arrest him for alleged drug possession while they patrolled a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road.

Crump will be joined by Emancipate NC in an 11:30 a.m. conference held in Mount Peace Baptist Church at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.