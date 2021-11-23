Lawyer: Brian Laundrie's death ruled a suicide with gunshot wound to head

Brian Laundrie, who drew global ire for his perceived role in the homicide of fiancé Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, died by suicide, the medical examiner confirmed Tuesday.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the District 12 Medical Examiner's office.

“We are thankful that another step in finalizing this case has been taken,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. “While this entire situation evokes nothing but sadness, we’re hopeful that all the work which went into the chaotic search for answers will help heal those impacted.”

The findings were first released Tuesday by Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino. Officials noted that the full autopsy reports will not become available until the law enforcement investigation is complete.

“Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Bertolino said.

Laundrie, 23, was the sole person of interest in the strangling of Petito. In a saga that captivated social media, the couple set out on a cross-country road trip in her van, and Laundrie returned to North Port without her, then refused to cooperate with authorities.

Laundrie then went missing himself, sparking a massive manhunt in the swampy woods around southern Sarasota County that dragged on for weeks and involved dozens of law enforcement personnel from the FBI and agencies across Florida.

Previously: North Port Police mistook mother as Brian Laundrie the week of his disappearance

For subscribers: When (and where) the tragic events in the Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito saga unfolded

Finding Brian Laundrie's skeletal remains

Authorities found the skeletal remains of Laundrie on Oct. 20 at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in southern Sarasota County, where he was reported missing by his family.

Along with his remains, a notebook and other personal items of his were discovered in the park. There was no mention by officials of any weapon or bullets found.

Story continues

At the time, the North Port Police Department released a statement from the medical examiner confirming that the remains were identified through dental records and not DNA.

Related: Brian Laundrie’s parents were at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park when remains found

The initial autopsy did not uncover a cause of death, and his remains were given to anthropologists for a more conclusive exam. According to Bertolino, there were no concrete results at the time.

“I was told the manner and cause of death were not determined, and the remains were sent to an anthropologist (for) further evaluation,” Bertolino said.

Before his remains were discovered, Laundrie was wanted on federal charges for using Petito's Capital One debit card to withdraw cash.

The case surrounding Laundrie and Petito sparked global interest, dominating cable news for weeks on end. On Oct. 12, a Wyoming coroner ruled that Petito died of strangulation, adding that her body was “outside in the wilderness” three to four weeks before being found.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Brian Laundrie suicide: Boyfriend of Gabby Petito, died by apparent suicide