Lawyer calls for DOJ investigation of Camden jail

Jun. 1—Civil Rights lawyer Harry Daniels says he averages one phone call a week from Camden County jail inmates with complaints about deputies.

"I feel like I have an office in Camden County as much as I'm down here," he said. "This is not a bad apple; it's a bad apple orchard."

Daniels was at the Camden County Courthouse in Woodbine on Wednesday to discuss his client, an inmate whose beating by a deputy was captured on videotape.

A Camden County grand jury has indicted Deputy Jacoby Anderson for beating 23-year-old jail inmate Zyaire Ratliff.

Anderson was indicted on simple battery and violation of oath of office charges for allegedly throwing Ratliff to the ground and punching him repeatedly before another deputy intervened and handcuffed the inmate. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

It is the second time since last September that Camden County deputies have been charged with beating a jail inmate'

Daniels said it's a matter of time before someone dies in the Camden jail unless something is done. He said the Department of Justice has been asked to investigate.

"These are incidents where someone is going to lose their life," he said.

Daniels said it's time to prevent more incidents involving deputy violence on inmates from happening.

"It's a lack of accountability," he said. "I get calls all the time about certain incidents that happen in the jail."

Timothy Bessent Sr., president of the Camden County NAACP, expressed his frustration over the beatings captured on camera.

"Here we are again," he said. "We're still saying enough is enough."

Bessent said there have been too many complaints filed by Camden inmates against deputies.

"It's been going on a long time now," he said. "It's time to hold somebody accountable."