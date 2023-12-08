Lawyer challenges legality of 'conscription dragnet' detaining men off streets

General mobilization - the lawyer explained whether it is legal to detain on the street and take to the TRC by force for conscription

General mobilization and martial law in Ukraine have been in effect since Feb. 24, 2022, since when all men between the ages of 18 and 60 are considered liable for military service and any of them can be mobilized.

The Constitution stipulates that mobilization to the Defense Forces and military service must be carried out per the law, and that evasion of mobilization is a criminal offense. Lawyer Tetiana Danylenko, head of a law firm, told NV whether the methods of detaining men on the street and bringing them to military commissariats for mobilization are legal.

Serving draft summonses in Ukraine

Article 65 of the Constitution of Ukraine stipulates that the defense of the Fatherland, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the respect for its state symbols are the duty of Ukrainian citizens. Citizens perform military service in accordance with the law.

Article 17 stipulates that the defense of Ukraine, protection of its sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability are entrusted to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, ensuring its economic and information security are the most important functions of the state and the duty of the entire Ukrainian people. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations may not be used by anyone to restrict the rights and freedoms of citizens or overthrow the constitutional order, remove the authorities, or obstruct their activities.

In Ukraine, everyone must be conscientious about protecting the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The war is ongoing, and the army needs people to man new units and restore personnel after losses of wounded and killed in action.

The procedure for mobilization by the territorial centers for recruitment and social support and military service is prescribed by the legislation of Ukraine and must be followed, as well as the punishment for evasion of service.

The head of the law firm explained whether soldiers are always recruited legally, whether it is lawful to detain men on the streets, forcibly bring them to the territorial recruitment centers, “ensure” their fitness for service, and mobilize them.

"Can we call defenders those who were literally 'caught' in the middle of the city and immediately recognized as fit for service?" the lawyer asks.

“It is unlikely that a man who appeals against such actions and complains about illegal detention and delivery to the military commissariat will serve the people of Ukraine faithfully.

“Such a case occurred with our client, whose defense we are currently working on. According to the man, it was in this way, against his will and without prior serving of a summons, that he was taken from the street to the TRC and later to a military unit.

“Of course, this case requires verification and pre-trial investigation. But the issue is now relevant to the public, we live in a state governed by the rule of law, where everyone, without exception, must abide by the law.”

Who can be forcibly brought to territorial recruitment centers

The law stipulates that men can be stopped on the street, have their documents checked, and be taken to the TRC by force, but this should not be done by TRC employees.

"They can take you away by force if you ignore the summons," the lawyer said.

“Then the military commissariat can file a special notice with the police. Upon receiving it, law enforcement officers can detain and bring the person to the military commissariat to draw up a resolution. They have no right to detain and take a person to the military commissariat for a medical examination. This is enshrined in the law.”

Such unlawful actions can be proved in court, but this requires photo and video evidence of the incident, Danylenko said.

"If you are stopped on the street, while driving, etc., and without a summons, and are forced into a police vehicle under the pretext of checking your data in the TRC, call the police by dialing 102, if possible, record the incident on video or ask passers-by who are witnesses to do so."

Who can detain men and take them to TRC by force

The law clearly defines the grounds for detention and the grounds for delivery to recruitment centers. Nobody – neither a village council chair, the military, the National Guard, Territorial Defense nor a TRC employee – can stop men and take them to TRCs to serve them with a summons and make them undergo a military qualification examination.

Representatives of the territorial recruitment centers, and also any representatives of the authorities are not allowed to detain men without grounds, unless it is detention during the detection of a criminal offense," says Tetiana Danylenko.

“Even in case of refusal of the summons, employees of recruitment centers do not have the authority to detain a person.”

Police officers can detain men and bring them to a TRC if it is a criminal offense under Article 38 of the Criminal Code. "If it is a criminal offense, i.e. evasion after a warning, then Article 38 of the Criminal Code can be applied," explains the lawyer. “If it is an administrative offense, i.e. evasion from military registration or violation of the rules of military registration, administrative liability is applicable.”

The legislation also provides for administrative detention, but it should not be carried out by representatives of the authorities or the TRC.

"There is such a thing as 'administrative detention', but the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses defines a list of authorized persons who can carry out administrative detention. There are no representatives of the TRCs among them," she stated.

Such detention is carried out in Ukraine because the heads of TRCs have been granted the right to impose administrative fines on their own. This fine is stipulated by Articles 210 and 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses on violation of the rights of registration and mobilization. If the documents on the violation were drawn up at the recruitment center and a request for detention was sent to the police.

The detention is carried out to bring a man to a TRC to notify him of the imposition of an administrative fine and for it to be paid in accordance with the law, and not to undergo a military medical examination. At the same time, the head of the TRC has the right to issue a repeat summons if an earlier one was ignored by the person liable for military service.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine