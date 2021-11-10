Lawyer change approved in Jeannette murder, arson case

Nov. 10—A Jeannette man awaiting trial on homicide and arson charges will have new lawyers.

Westmoreland County Public Defender Wayne McGrew said he along with assistant Jennifer DeFlitch will serve as primary attorneys for Brian Rendon as he continues to weigh a potential plea deal or go to trial next year on allegations he set fire to a Jeannette row house that killed one resident and injured another in 2018.

Assistant Public Defender Jack Manderino had represented Rendon in most court hearings since his arrest, including two appearances last week before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

McGrew declined discuss specifics about the lawyer switch.

"It's about case management in the office," McGrew said.

DeFlitch previously was assigned to Rendon's case in connection with an unrelated arson at his home two days before the fatal fire. She will now serve as the lead attorney in the murder case and be assisted by McGrew, he said.

Police contend Rendon, 37, on April 9, 2018, set the fire that destroyed a group row homes on South Seventh Street. Shirley Kocherhans, 87, was found dead inside her house. A woman who lived with her was injured. About a dozen residents were left homeless.

In all, Rendon was charged with 23 offenses, including homicide, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, arson, and multiple charges of reckless endangerment.

He faces a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of second-degree murder. Manderino said last week a potential plea deal being considered by Rendon would spare him from a life sentence. Rendon has yet to accept that deal.

In court on Tuesday, Rendon's new lawyers said a final decision to accept a plea deal will be reached in December. A potential trial would begin in January, the judge said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .