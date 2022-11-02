Lawyer claps back at lawsuits tied to alleged SC cheerleader child sex abuse, calls them ‘shams’

Varsity Spirit, one of several defendants in lawsuits alleging sexual abuse of teenage cheerleaders, has retained a defamation lawyer, who called the various suits “sham lawsuits.”

In a letter to lead attorney Bakari Sellers of Columbia-based Strom Law Firm, Thomas Clare of the Clare Locke firm in Alexandria, Virginia, said, “We have seen your recent press statements falsely suggesting that Varsity Spirit’s retention of defamation counsel was somehow intended to silence and intimidate survivors of abuse. Let me be clear in disabusing you of that false narrative: Varsity Spirit completely and actively supports the survivors’ pursuit of justice and will never take any action to prevent or deter survivors from coming forward to tell their stories.”

He called the Strom firm’s statements about the lawsuits “self-aggrandizing.”

In a statement to The State, Sellers said, “We are committed to our clients and vigorously prosecuting these cases and take our responsibilities to the clients and the court very seriously. We hope this does not have the effect of chilling those who have suffered abuse from coming forward. We encourage survivors of sex abuse in the cheer industry to continue to speak their truth.”

Clare said his firm was “hired to evaluate and, if appropriate, prosecute, defamation and defamation-related claims against you and your law firm for the multiple false and defamatory statements you and members of your firm have made in the press and in court pleadings, unsupported by any evidence and made in reckless disregard for the truth.”

He cited as false, claims that Varsity Spirit tried to protect and enable predators, that Varsity Spirit victimized survivors and “cashed their checks,” and that Varsity Spirit “created and fostered a system” that “not only allows an environment where physical, mental, and sexual abuse can run rampant, but encourages it.”

He cited as an example a lawsuit claiming Varsity Spirit served as a “central player” in hosting events where minors were abused and promoted access to them.

“What information, evidence, or factual basis do you possibly have to support this patently untenable claim as it pertains to Varsity Spirit?” Clare said in the letter.

“We urge you to provide any information you have to us — and also to make that evidence public — immediately. If (as we suspect) you have no support for these allegations and have included them in the court papers solely in the ‘hope’ that you will somehow develop evidence to support them, Varsity Spirit (and the public) deserves to know that now as well,” he said.

He also suggested they forward his letter to their malpractice lawyer, if they have one.

“The only legitimate concern at this time is for the survivors and their well-being. Your relentless effort to self-promote through blatant falsehoods about Varsity Spirit and its business disregards those important and legitimate concerns in favor of your purely selfish ones,” he said.

The Strom Firm has filed lawsuits in South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina, alleging that coaches and gym owners plied minors with drugs and alcohol and sexually abused them.

Varsity is described in the lawsuit as a promoter of cheer camps and competitions where abuse took place and a seller of related merchandise. It’s headquarters is located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Named as defendants are Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit, Varsity Brands Holding Company, U.S. All Star Federation, All Star Federation, USA Federation for Sport Cheering, Charlesbank Capital Partners, Bain Capital and a number of owners and coaches.

The lawsuits allege the organizations formed a vast conspiracy that put profits over safety and disregarded complaints that coaches and other adults were abusing the young athletes.

The lawsuits describe a world of children abusing drugs and alcohol given to them by coaches and other adults during out-of-state competitions and in an apartment known as Rockstar House in Greenville County.

Rockstar owner Scott Foster shot himself to death on Aug. 22, knowing a criminal investigation into his acts with children was underway, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuits say the Department of Homeland Security is investigating, but no charges have been filed.

Rockstar Cheer has closed.