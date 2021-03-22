Lawyer clears Scotland's leader of misleading lawmakers

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a 'Scotland's European Future after Brexit' event at the European Policy Center in Brussels. Sturgeon did not mislead lawmakers or act improperly over sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor, a senior lawyer said Monday, March 22, 2021 in his report into a scandal that is roiling Scottish politics. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not mislead lawmakers or act improperly over sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor, a senior lawyer said Monday in his report into a scandal that has roiled Scottish politics.

James Hamilton concluded that Sturgeon did not breach the code of conduct for government ministers. Sturgeon would have faced intense pressure to resign if she was found to have broken the ministerial code.

Sturgeon welcomed the lawyer's finding and said, “I sought at every stage in this issue to act with integrity and in the public interest.”

Hamilton’s probe centers on the Scottish government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond, who served as Scotland’s first minister before Sturgeon took office in 2014.

A second inquiry, by a committee of Scottish lawmakers, is due to publish a report on Tuesday. British media have reported that the committee voted 5-4 in favor of finding that Sturgeon gave an inaccurate account to Scotland's Edinburgh-based parliament about when she learned of allegations against Salmond.

The political and personal feud has pitted Sturgeon against her former friend and mentor Salmond, and is wracking Scotland’s governing Scottish National Party.

In 2019, Salmond was charged with sexual assault and attempted rape after allegations by nine women who had worked with him as first minister or for the party. He was acquitted by a criminal court in 2020, and claims the allegations made by several women were part of a conspiracy to wreck his political career.

Scotland’s highest civil court ruled in 2019 that the government acted unlawfully in its investigation of the claims against Salmond, and awarded him more than 500,000 pounds ($695,000) in legal expenses.

The political drama in Edinburgh could have major implications for the future of Scotland and the U.K.

Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum was billed at the time as a once-in-a-generation decision. But the Scottish National Party says Brexit has fundamentally changed the situation by dragging Scotland out of the European Union against its will. A majority of Scottish voters backed “remain” in the U.K.’s 2016 EU membership referendum. The U.K. as a whole voted narrowly to leave the bloc.

A Scottish Parliament election is due in May, and the SNP leads in opinion polls. Sturgeon says if she wins a majority, she will push for a new independence referendum and challenge British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the courts, if his government refuses to agree.

Recommended Stories

  • Scottish leader Sturgeon did not break ministerial code of conduct, inquiry finds

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not break a ministerial code of conduct in her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor Alex Salmond, an independent inquiry concluded on Monday. The ruling by James Hamilton, an independent senior lawyer who investigated Sturgeon's conduct, will come as a huge relief to her. Any breach of the code of conduct would have been expected to have led to calls for her resignation.

  • Scottish leader cleared of misconduct in boost for pro-independence camp

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was cleared on Monday of breaking a ministerial code of conduct in the way she handled sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor, a ruling likely to save her career and her party's electoral prospects. Sturgeon has been under intense scrutiny over what she did and did not do when she learnt of complaints by several women against Alex Salmond - once her close friend and ally in the cause of Scottish independence, now an implacable enemy. James Hamilton, a widely respected Irish lawyer appointed to conduct an independent inquiry into Sturgeon's conduct, found that she had not breached the ministerial code.

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after being bitten by shark while on holiday at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Nicola Sturgeon news – live: Salmond row report ‘to be released’, as Boris Johnson condemns Bristol protest

    Follow all the updates from inside Westminster and beyond

  • Nicola Sturgeon under pressure over alleged treatment of women when she was Alex Salmond's deputy

    Nicola Sturgeon helped "cover up" Alex Salmond's alleged behaviour to prevent the independence campaign being damaged before the 2014 referendum, it has been claimed ahead of an inquiry being published over whether she broke the ministerial code. Prof Adam Tomkins, a Scottish Tory MSP, poured scorn on Ms Sturgeon's claim she had not heard any concerns before Nov 2017 after it emerged a Holyrood committee had heard evidence that concerns were an open secret when Mr Salmond was First Minister and she was his deputy. Ms Sturgeon told the committee she has "no general concerns at the time about Scottish government culture from 2008-14, and certainly not about sexual harassment." But it heard evidence in private from two woman complainers last week who claimed it was "like the Wild West" on the ministerial floor amid an atmosphere demeaning to women.

  • Inquiry report expected to decide if Nicola Sturgeon will be forced to quit to be published within hours

    QC James Hamilton to rule whether first minister misled parliament or broke conduct rules in Alex Salmond furore

  • Britain imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, company over Xinjiang

    Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials and a construction company over human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang, part of coordinated action by some Western countries to put pressure on Beijing. Earlier on Monday, the United States announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials linked to China's Xinjiang region and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials, including a top security director.

  • US defense secretary Austin visits Afghanistan as exit deadline looms

    Surprise visit and meeting with President Ashraf Ghani in KabulTrip comes ahead of 1 May deadline to bring US troops home US defense secretary Lloyd Austin center, reviews an honor guard at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday. Photograph: AP Lloyd Austin, the US secretary of defense, made a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Sunday, meeting President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. In Washington, a senior Senate Democrat called for Joe Biden to bring US troops home. The current deadline to do so, 1 May, was agreed between the Trump administration and the Taliban last year. “We ought to consider a debate under the constitution for authorisation of the use of military force,” Dick Durbin said. Biden said in an ABC News interview this week it would be “tough” for the US to meet the deadline. But he also said that if the deadline is extended, it will not be by a “lot longer”. Austin made his unannounced visit after a trip to India and at a crucial time for the Afghan peace process, as the Biden administration reviews its policy. In a statement, the Afghan presidential palace said Austin and Ghani discussed the peace process and rising violence. The Taliban and the Afghan government have blamed each other, and the Islamic State, for a wave of bombings and assassinations. Earlier this month, the Afghan minister of state for peace, Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, told the Guardian he believed “the US will leave responsibly”. “Like most government officials,” the Guardian reported, “he is palpably relieved that the Biden team is taking a hard look at a [Trump-Taliban] deal which shut out the government of President Ghani, whom the Taliban dismiss as American puppets or ‘the Kabul administration’.” In a letter to Ghani earlier this month, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said it was urgent to make peace and all options remained on the table. He also warned that it was likely the Taliban would make swift territorial gains if US and Nato troops withdrew. The US spends $4bn a year to sustain Afghanistan’s forces. At a press conference in Moscow, the day after meeting Afghan negotiators and international observers to try to jumpstart the stalled peace process, the Taliban warned the US against defying the 1 May deadline. Washington has given the Taliban and the Afghan government an eight-page peace proposal, which both sides are reviewing. It calls for an interim “peace government” which would shepherd Afghanistan toward constitutional reform and elections. Ghani has resisted an interim administration. He says elections alone are acceptable to bring a change of government. Both the US and Kabul have called for a reduction in violence leading to a ceasefire. The Taliban say a ceasefire would be part of peace negotiations. However, the insurgent movement has not attacked US or Nato troops since signing the agreement. According to the Washington Post, among the small group of US media travelling with Austin, the defense secretary said on Sunday the US wants “a responsible end to this conflict” and “a transition to something else”. US and allied troops invaded Afghanistan in October 2001, shortly after the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington. At its height the US troop presence was around 100,000. It was reported this week that there are actually 3,500 US troops still in the country, rather than the 2,500 the US military had reported. According to Pentagon statistics, more than 2,300 US troops have died in Afghanistan. Ten died in 2020. Durbin, from Illinois and the No2 Democrat in the Senate, called for the administration to end America’s longest war. “Twenty years ago or so, I voted against the invasion of Iraq but voted for the action that we took against Afghanistan,” he told CNN’s State of the Union. “They said, ‘That’s where the people are, that’s where the folks who are responsible for 9/11 are hanging out,’ and I said, ‘Let’s go. Nobody should be allowed to kill 3,000 Americans, innocent Americans, and get away with it.’ “I had no idea at that time that I was voting for the longest war in the history of the United States. It is time for it to come to an end. We ought to consider a debate under the constitution for authorisation of the use of military force, as it relates to Afghanistan. “At this point I see no end in sight for our presence there. I want to make sure there is a safe exit of our troops. We try to keep the environment as stable as possible [but] as far as engaging in Afghanistan war for another decade, I’m opposed.”

  • White House says migrant situation 'not a crisis' as Biden's border czar Roberta Jacobson heads to Mexico

    The trip comes as the Biden administration continues to struggle with an influx of migrants heading to the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Dollar slips, along with yields on U.S. treasuries; lira tanks

    The U.S. dollar slipped from four-month highs against a basket of currencies on Monday, following a small dip in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors wagered that the U.S. economy would recover and inflation would rise. Over the weekend, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's shock replacement of a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates dragged the lira down as much as 15% to 8.485 against the dollar. The yield on U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday and was last down at 1.6981% but remained near one-year highs as investors bet on an economic recovery.

  • Nicola Sturgeon: The alleged ministerial code breaches explained

    James Hamilton, Ireland's former director of public prosecutions, is to issue his report within the next 48 hours over whether Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code of conduct. Among the alleged breaches he will consider are: Charge One: Misleading parliament over when she found out about her government's investigation into Mr Salmond Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly insisted that she did not know about the allegations facing Mr Salmond until April 2, 2018, when he visited her home. However, Geoff Aberdein, his former chief of staff, met her in her parliamentary office on March 29 that year to discuss the claims and arrange the summit three days later. Ms Sturgeon claimed she had "forgot" about the earlier meeting, and told the inquiry that any discussion of allegations facing Mr Salmond was “in general terms”. Duncan Hamilton, a former SNP MSP, attended the April 2 summit as part of Mr Salmond's legal team. He told the Holyrood inquiry: "When we arrived, everyone in the room knew exactly why we were there." It was also alleged last week that Liz Lloyd, Ms Sturgeon's chief of staff, was "interfering" in the investigation in Feb 2018 - two months before the meeting at Ms Sturgeon's home. The First Minister denied this. Charge Two: Misleading parliament by claiming she did not offer to intervene in her government's investigation. Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly said that she did not offer to intervene in the government probe on behalf of Mr Salmond at the April 2 summit, but this was contradicted by Mr Salmond. Duncan Hamilton also said he was present when the First Minister made the offer. “My clear recollection is that her words were ‘If it comes to it, I will intervene'," he said. Ms Sturgeon admitted she was perhaps “not as blunt” as she might have been. “I was perhaps trying to let a long standing friend and colleague down gently,” she said. "Maybe I did it too gently.”

  • UK's daily COVID-19 death toll falls to 17, a six-month low

    LONDON (Reuters) -The United Kingdom's daily death toll from COVID-19 fell to 17 on Monday, the lowest figure in about six months, official data showed. Britain has the fifth highest number of deaths in the world from COVID at 126,172.

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Hiker scaling large rocks to take photo gets pinned between them, Maine officials say

    Rescuers used airbags to lift the rocks off the hiker.

  • OptimizeRX Will Continue To Thrive Post-Pandemic

    OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) provides the largest digital health network "of its kind," according to the company's literature, and was well-positioned to prosper during the 2020 pandemic-driven economy. And the company certainly did prosper with record revenue and revenue growth. OptimizeRX Platform The company has thrived during the pandemic due to the nature of the OptimizeRx platform, which has proven extremely beneficial as it limits face-to-face contact. The platform provides a digital communications bridge between doctors, patients, pharmaceuticals, and payers, with the intent of improving drug affordability, access, and adherence. Setting aside the pandemic and remote medicine, a basic problem for pharmaceutical companies is that most doctors’ offices do not allow representative visits and drug samples. The OptimizeRx platform circumvents this need by providing sample vouchers and co-pay coupons for branded medications that can be printed by the doctor for use by the patient. Business Transformation The company began shifting its business model away from individual product deals to large enterprise recurring revenue, targeting large multi-brand pharmaceutical clients in 2019. The shift provides pharmaceuticals with the ability to connect with the other stakeholders, while promoting their brands and offering discounts. The transformation has involved moving the platform to Amazon (AMZN) Web Services and company acquisitions in 2018 and 2019. OptimizeRX now has four basic applications: (1) 'Financial Messaging' for access to sample vouchers and co-pay coupons; (2) 'Brand and Therapeutic Support Messaging', which include brand awareness ads and therapeutic support message; (3) 'Brand Support', which assists pharmaceuticals with the promotion of their solutions; and (4) 'Patient Engagement', which provides interactive care via digital messaging. Financial Performance The pandemic has been the perfect backdrop for this transformation with the addition of 60 new brands in 2020, and resulting in record year-over-year revenue growth of 123% in Q4'20 and 76% for the year. Additionally, non-GAAP net income turned positive in Q4. Looking Forward While OptimizeRX management does not provide forward-looking guidance, they did offer some insights during the Q4'20 earnings call that are worthy of note. For starters, at the end of the year, OptimizeRX had approximately 50 pharmaceutical customers, but in 2021, it has secured 19 new enterprise-level deals and has a pipeline of more than $180 million of potential new business. In addition, the company also expects to exceed the 86% customer renewal rate it experienced in 2020. Finally, OPRX has indicated that the pandemic has not affected operations and does not expect that to be the case in the future. Wall Street’s Take From Wall Street analysts, OptimizeRx earns a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 unanimous Buys. Additionally, the average analyst price target of $71.33 puts the upside potential at 41%. (See OptimizeRx stock analysis on TipRanks) Summary And Conclusions OptimizeRx is an industry leader in health communications solutions, providing the largest digital health network tailored for efficient communications between pharmaceuticals, doctor offices, patients, and payers. 2020 was a banner year for the company given the progression of its business model transformation and introduction of new applications, with it also providing essential services during the pandemic. Revenue was up 123% year-over-year for Q4'20 and 76% for the full year. 2021 should see OPRX continue this success story as the company expands its digital health network and lands new enterprise deals. In all likelihood, modern digital health communications are here to stay, even in a post-pandemic environment. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Steve Auger did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Donald Trump plans social media comeback, says adviser

    The ex-US president, banned by Twitter and Facebook, will launch "his own platform", an aide says.

  • A former Trump official was mistakenly listed 'President of the United States' on Google, and tweeted a list of joke executive orders

    Richard Grenell, the former Trump official, tweeted his " plethora of executive orders" and a dig at the current president in light of the mistake.

  • Israel revokes permit of Palestinian foreign minister

    Israel on Sunday revoked the VIP permit of the Palestinian foreign minister after he returned to the West Bank from a trip to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Israeli and Palestinian officials confirmed. The move appeared to be Israeli retaliation for Palestinian support for the ICC's war crimes investigation against Israel. A Palestinian official said Foreign Minister Riad Malki was stopped Sunday as he entered the West Bank from Jordan through the Israeli-controlled crossing.

  • Hunt for Covid’s Origin Points to China Animal Trade

    Mar.22 -- Scientists tracing the&nbsp;origins&nbsp;of the Covid-19 pandemic believe they’ve identified a possible transmission source. The culprit seems to be China’s thriving wildlife trade. Jason Gale reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Trump Official Richard Grenell Weighs in After Wikipedia Briefly Names Him US President

    Donald Trump’s former U.S. Intelligence chief Richard Grenell held the illustrious title of President of the United States in his career bio on Wikipedia before the reference was yanked from his page. And he was A-OK with that title. “I will run up the stairs without tripping and then announce a plethora of Executive Orders. Stay tuned,” he tweeted after he was made aware of the faux pas. He played along, announcing what he’d do with the power afforded in his newfound job: “I hereby order an LNG terminal to be built ASAP on the West Coast of the United States (preferably in California),” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. Then: “I hereby order multiple desalinization plants to be built in California. And I also hereby order new Nuclear power plants to be built in California. Oh, and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance.” I will run up the stairs without tripping and then announce a plethora of Executive Orders. Stay tuned. https://t.co/CGkexORsiB — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 20, 2021 I hereby order an LNG terminal to be built ASAP on the West Coast of the United States (preferably in California). https://t.co/cIY3cOb2Fc — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 20, 2021 I hereby order multiple desalinization plants to be built in California. And I also hereby order new Nuclear power plants to be built in California. Oh, and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance. https://t.co/pznALaY8Mo — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 20, 2021 It is unknown how long Grenell was named the leader of the free world on Wikipedia before the information site edited out the reference on his page. However, the incorrect bio info stayed posted long enough for it to be picked up by Google and for lots of Twitter users to take note: So this is interesting. Does @RichardGrenell know he’s POTUS? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/rbWSBUu2Tf — Always.Right.Not.Left. (@Right_NotLeft) March 20, 2021 Who's running the US you ask? Google Richard Grenell pic.twitter.com/eyPRZ9xk5J — Crime Spree (@MajoripMalinky) March 20, 2021 If google said so, it must be true ! — Maruham (@SpotOnStocks) March 20, 2021 Unlike former president Trump, who has been permanently banned from Twitter, “President Grenell” is still allowed to Tweet at will. For the record, Grenell is the former acting director of national intelligence (DNI), serving under President Trump from Feb. 20, 2020, to May 26, 2020. “A member of the Republican Party, Grenell served as the United States Ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020 and as the Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations from 2019 to 2021… Grenell was named by President Trump in 2020 as Acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, making him the first openly gay person to serve at a Cabinet level, albeit in an acting capacity, in the United States. However, he was not confirmed by the Senate as is required by Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the United States Constitution and therefore he was not the first openly “confirmed” gay Cabinet member in U.S. history as he was serving as interim. He was Acting DNI from February to May 2020.” The above is according to Wikipedia. And it is correct. Read original story Trump Official Richard Grenell Weighs in After Wikipedia Briefly Names Him US President At TheWrap