An attorney for convicted cop killer Othal Wallace says his client did not get a fair trial and is seeking a new one, according to a court filing.

Wallace was spared a first-degree murder conviction and a possible death sentence on Sept. 16 and was found guilty of the lesser offense of manslaughter with a firearm by a Clay County jury in the killing of Daytona Beach police officer Jayson Raynor.

"The verdict is contrary to the law or the weight of the evidence," wrote defense attorney Garry Wood in the just over two-page motion filed Monday.

Wallace, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in Raynor's shooting June 23, 2021. The 26-year-old Raynor remained hospitalized until his death on Aug. 17, 2021.

The request hinges on several objections made by the defense during the trial including instructions related to "legal issues concerning detentions, arrests, and consensual encounters."

The motion objects to testimony by Roy Bedard, a witness for the prosecution and police trainer, who said it was legal for Wallace to be detained by law enforcement even if he was not doing anything illegal, and he could "not walk away from such detention."

The defense also objected to the admission of a collage of pictures that contained a picture of a machete and Wallace wearing a T-shirt with the New Black Panther Party symbol on it.

Other objections included: the admission of Wallace's Instagram posts; evidence regarding the assault rifle and "banana clip" found in a treehouse where Wallace was arrested in Georgia; and the court's denial that the defendant be able to introduce evidence as to Raynor's character and reputation.

Wallace has not yet been sentenced for the crime.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Lawyer for convicted cop killer Othal Wallace seeks new trial