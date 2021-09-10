Lawyer: Court must bar duo from deciding on death row case

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. Oklahoma's Supreme Court has agreed to hear a prosecutor's request that two members of the state's Pardon and Parole Board should not be allowed to vote on a high-profile death row inmate's commutation hearing. District Attorney David Prater wants the high court to prevent board members Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle from deciding the fate of death row inmate Julius Jones. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SEAN MURPHY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board will likely recommend that a high-profile inmate's death sentence be commuted unless two board members are barred from taking part in the decision, a lawyer for a county district attorney argued before a state Supreme Court referee Friday.

Attorney Sandra Howell-Elliott, a part-time assistant district attorney who is representing Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, urged the state's high court to prohibit board members Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle from considering Julius Jones' commutation at a hearing next week. Prater maintains that Luck and Doyle, who were appointees of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, are biased against prosecutors because of the nonprofit work they do with released inmates and their support for criminal justice reform.

“Nobody in this room, I suspect, has any doubt that this board will vote to commute Julius Jones’ sentence, and I think that is part of the problem," Howell-Elliott, who was one of the prosecutors who helped convict Jones in 2002, told state Supreme Court Referee Ann Hadrava.

Michael Lieberman, an attorney for Jones, pushed back on that assertion, which he called “absolute nonsense."

“We are working around the clock on this case," Lieberman said. “If we knew what the board was going to do, I would be getting a lot more sleep."

The five-member board is expected to consider whether to recommend commuting Jones' death sentence at a hearing on Monday. It could recommend downgrading his sentence to life with or without the possibility of parole, but the governor would make the final decision.

Hadrava, the referee, will present a report to the nine-member state Supreme Court, which ultimately will decide whether to intervene and prevent Luck and Doyle from considering Jones' commutation request.

Jones, now 41, was convicted in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest, and his case drew widespread attention after it was profiled in “The Last Defense,” a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. Since then, it has drawn the attention of reality television star Kim Kardashian West and athletes with Oklahoma ties, including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, who have urged Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence and spare his life.

Jones has maintained his innocence and alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key state witness against him. Prater and the state's former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming. Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell’s stolen vehicle. Investigators found the murder weapon and a bandana with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom, but Jones claims in his commutation filing that the gun and bandana were planted there by the actual killer.

Jones also maintains his trial was contaminated by a racist juror, but Hunter has noted that the trial court and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals found otherwise.

In a statement, Prater said the Howell family deserves a fair and impartial hearing before the board.

“It is patently unfair to the Howell family and the citizens of Oklahoma to allow Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle to serve on this very important board,” Prater said. “They clearly are not and cannot be objective in their evaluation of matters coming before them for consideration.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Infant, woman unharmed in shooting that killed Richmond man

    Davvion "Deezy" Graham was shot and killed Thursday in Richmond at a home along the 900 block of 26th Street. A woman and infant in the home at the time were not injured in the shooting which was reported at about 6:30 p.m.

  • Did an Opa-locka police captain Taser his own officer in an argument? City launches probes

    Did an Opa-locka police captain, after a shouting match, really Taser one of his subordinates — in the back, no less?

  • Biden wants to shut Gitmo down, but construction for 9/11 trial ramps up

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — The Biden administration has repeatedly said it wants to shut down detainee operations at Guantanamo Bay completely, but large-scale construction is still underway at the naval base’s “Camp Justice” to support the planned trial against the alleged plotters behind al Qaeda’s terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

  • Louisiana police boss says he's open to federal oversight

    The head of the Louisiana State Police said Friday he wants to know why 67% of his agency’s uses of force in recent years have been directed at Black people, and would welcome a U.S. Justice Department “pattern and practice” probe into potential racial profiling if that is deemed necessary. “If the community is concerned about that, obviously I am concerned about that,” Col. Lamar Davis told The Associated Press in an interview. Davis’ comments came a day after an AP investigation identified at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which state police troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.

  • Texas Teachers Asked to Snitch on Colleagues Promoting ‘Radical Politics and Weird Theories’

    John Moore/GettyDALLAS—Some teachers at the Dallas Independent School District woke up to an email this week asking them to rat out any fellow employees for supposedly promoting so-called “critical race theory” and “predatory gender fluidity.” And they’re not happy about it.Two teachers who received the email on Wednesday shared their reactions with The Daily Beast. Both teachers requested to remain anonymous for fear of being reported on amid an increasingly tense environment for teachers.“I wa

  • Analysis-Biden has a chance to make the Fed's board look more like America

    As U.S. President Joe Biden assesses whether to reappoint Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and nominate as many as three others to the central bank's powerful board, he has the opportunity to revamp a leadership team long criticized for being too white and too male. The Fed sets monetary policy, a primary lever in controlling the cost of money and the availability of credit, in a nation where the wealth held by the median white household is nearly eight times that of the typical Black household. There are seven seats on the Fed Board of Governors, six of which are currently filled.

  • Apple must ease App Store rules, U.S. judge orders

    (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge struck down some of Apple Inc's App Store rules on Friday, forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems in a partial win for "Fortnite" creator Epic Games and other app makers. But the judge did not require Apple to let app makers use their own in-app payment systems, one of Epic's top requests, and allowed Apple to continue to charge commissions of 15% to 30% for its own in-app payment system. The outcome left Apple's critics and rivals saying they are more likely to turn to legislators, rather than courts, to pursue the changes they seek.

  • Fact check: What we know about COVID-19 precautions, deaths in Afghanistan

    Thousands of Afghans have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and experts say that's likely an undercount.

  • Alabama: Pastor can hold inmate's hand during execution

    Alabama said it will allow a death row inmate's pastor to hold his hand during a lethal injection next month, a decision that was made to end litigation over the issue. Lawyers for Alabama wrote in a June court document that inmates can now have a personal spiritual adviser present with them in the execution chamber and the adviser will be allowed to touch them. The agreement settled litigation over Alabama inmate Willie Smith's request to have his personal pastor with him as he is put to death.

  • Democrats' climate investments would create 7.7 million new jobs and add nearly $1 trillion to the economy by 2031, report says

    By incentivizing utilities to transition to clean energy, the program could create jobs in retail, manufacturing, and construction across the country.

  • Biden administration appeals ruling that found DACA unlawful

    The Biden administration on Friday appealed a court ruling that called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful.Why it matters: The appeal was expected. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in July had ordered the Biden administration to cease approving new DACA applications but specified that the decision would not affect current recipients for now. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. There are more than 600

  • Lithuania expels Afghanistan migrants despite European Court stand

    Lithuania on Thursday sent five Afghan migrants back to Belarus shortly after they had crossed the border despite the European Court of Human Rights earlier saying they should be allowed to stay. The migrants had tried to enter Lithuania unsuccessfully at least 10 times since Aug. 29, their lawyer said. The Lithuanian border guard said the five had been detained and sent back into Belarus on Thursday before noon having just crossed over the border.

  • Chicago woman running late for flight arrested after giving fake tip about bomb in luggage

    With next to no time before her flight’s takeoff, a Chicago woman worried about her son missing school the following day told airport authorities in Florida her luggage, already on the plane, had a bomb inside. Marina Verbitsky flew into a tantrum upon learning she and her family would not be allowed to board their flight departing from Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ...

  • Biden Shifts Balance of FERC to Democrats With a Nomination

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to nominate a Washington utility regulator to fill the remaining open seat at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, potentially tipping the panel’s balance of power in favor of Democrats.Willie Phillips Jr., the chair of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia, would replace former FERC Commissioner Neil Chatterjee, who stepped down at the end of last month. Phillips’s appointment, if confirmed by the Senate, would give the top U.S.

  • California QAnon believer indicted in killings of his 2 children

    Matthew Taylor Coleman is charged with two counts of foreign first-degree murder of United States nationals and could face the death penalty.

  • Zendaya Embraces That "True Feminism" Must Include Trans Women In The Narrative

    The Euphoria star says that feminism should encompass all women.

  • Defendant dies after North Carolina courtroom shooting

    A Roxboro police officer shot Christopher Thomas Vaughan, 35, after he tried to take a bailiff's weapon in the Person County Courthouse, officials said.

  • The Latest: S. Korea backs U.S. in terrorism fight

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed his “deepest sympathies” to U.S. President Joe Biden and the American people marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and says South Korea as a key ally will continue to support U.S. efforts to fight terrorism

  • U.S. lawmakers seek to protect election workers after Reuters investigation

    Democratic Congress members called for tougher legislation to address death threats against U.S. election administrators following a Reuters report that exposed a lack of arrests in response to a wave of intimidation targeting the workers since November’s presidential election. In a report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-threats-law-enforcement published on Wednesday, Reuters identified more than 100 threats of death or violence made to election workers and officials, part of an unprecedented campaign of intimidation inspired by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The response from U.S. law enforcement has so far produced only four known arrests and no convictions.

  • Nancy Pelosi's daughter calls out Trevor Bauer's agents, calls statement 'disingenuous'

    Christine Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's daughter and director of the San Francisco Giants' foundation, criticizes Trevor Bauer's agents for statement on pitcher.