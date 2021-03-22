Lawyer for Cuomo accuser warns NY attorney general of ‘interference’ by governor's office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A lawyer for one of several women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment is again pushing back on the administration’s internal probe, warning Attorney General James’ office of “interference.”

In a letter sent Monday to James’ office, attorney Debra Katz, who is representing former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, outlined her concerns about reports that the Executive Chamber is providing “in-house attorneys” to staff members before they are questioned by James’ investigators about the governor’s behavior.

“It is my understanding that these attorneys are also ‘debriefing’ staffers after their interviews with investigators,” Katz wrote. “This is highly improper and we object in the strongest possible terms to this obvious interference with what you have stated would be a ‘thorough and independent’ investigation.”

James is overseeing an outside probe into Cuomo’s conduct and the allegations of more than eight women, mostly staffers and former aides, who say the governor oversaw a dysfunctional, toxic workplace, harassed them or made unwanted sexual advances toward them.

Bennett, 25, alleges that Cuomo repeatedly asked her probing personal questions about her dating life and whether she was interested in older men. She believes the governor, whose alleged advances came as New York was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., was trying to sleep with her.

Last week, the Albany Times Union first reported that the administration is conducting its own internal probe after a current staffer came forward with claims that Cuomo groped her last year.

Katz urged James to issue a directive to order the governor’s office “to cease this highly improper practice.”

In her letter, Katz wrote that the internal attorneys “will have a chilling effect on potential witnesses or other accusers” who “fear job-related retaliation if they tell the investigators about the Governor’s sexual harassing behavior and misconduct of those around him.”

She says she has already spoken to witnesses who fear payback if they refuse to cooperate with Cuomo’s in-house attorneys and are fearful of sharing information with James’ investigator if they are accompanied to interviews.

“We believe this offer of counsel constitutes a deliberate attempt by the Governor to interfere with your office’s investigation,” Katz wrote.

The Attorney General’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • NY Times reveals new Cuomo accuser

    Second current aide to charge harassment.

  • Eight Women Have Now Accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment

    After allegations from Lindsey Boylan, Charlotte Bennett, and six other women, Cuomo is facing multiple investigations and increasing calls to resign.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Keepsake From Their Secret 'Backyard Wedding' in Their Room

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex found a sweet way to honor their at-home vow exchange

  • Assemblyman Kim: Cuomo wanted 'me to lie, cover everything up' to protect him

    Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim demands answers for coronavirus nursing home victims on 'Fox & Friends.'

  • ‘Promising Young Woman’ Filmmaker Emerald Fennell Set to Join DC Universe with ‘Zatanna’ Script

    The Oscar nominee and recent WGA winner is next taking on scripting duties for a standalone film about the magical sorceress.

  • New York congressman apologizes for 2017 sexual harassment, drops future election bids

    Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) apologized Sunday for evidently sexually harassing an Aflac lobbyist at a bar in 2017 and said he will not seek re-election or pursue any elected office after his term ends. Reed had been exploring a run against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), currently under investigation for sexual harassment. The former lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, said in a Washington Post article on Friday that Reed rubbed her back and unhooked her bra during a gathering at a Minneapolis pub on her first networking trip; she was 25, Reed was 45. Reed initially responded to the allegation by saying it was "not accurate." But in Sunday's statement, he said: "In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect, and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility." Reed added that when the incident occurred, he was "struggling" and discovered he was "powerless over alcohol" when he sought treatment later that year. "This is in no way an excuse for anything I've done," he said, and he now plans to "dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions." Reed is a co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House. "Since he was elected to Congress in 2010, Reed has cast himself as a champion of women's rights," the Post reports. Davis told the Post late Sunday that she is "grateful for Congressman Reed's reflection on his actions" and hopes "his words and actions will be an example for others who face similar allegations." More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. OzHow earmarks can help fix Congress

  • How New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Fighting for Political Survival

    Political operatives and pollsters say a strategy that includes appearances with civil-rights leaders is working for now, but they question how long it can be sustained.

  • Emily Ratajkowski's post-baby body pictures are dividing people

    The model gave birth two weeks ago

  • Trump looks to take down Raffensperger in Georgia

    The former president endorsed Rep. Jody Hice, who supported Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, against the Georgia secretary of state.

  • States Target Learning Loss with Summer School and Extended Days, but Some Parents Want Option to Hold Kids Back

    Even before President Joe Biden signed the latest federal relief bill — which requires a portion of funds to be spent on learning loss — state lawmakers were already moving on their own proposals to help students make up for missed instruction due to school closures. Legislatures are weighing proposals to establish summer learning initiatives, […]

  • Rick Pitino 'in heaven' at Iona, has no interest in returning to the 'so-called big-time'

    Rick Pitino led Iona to the NCAA tournament this season, his first back in the sport since he was fired from Louisville in 2017.

  • Biden's multitrillion-dollar infrastructure jam

    The president has yet to develop a roadmap for getting his reported $3 trillion effort through Congress, where it could hit a dead end.

  • "Sorry": Rep. Tom Reed announces retirement after sexual misconduct claim

    Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) on Sunday apologized and announced he won't be seeking office in 2022 after a former lobbyist accused him of sexual misconduct.Driving the news: Nicolette Davis, 29, told the Washington Post in a report published Friday that Reed was drunk when the incident allegedly happened in a Minneapolis bar in 2017. In a statement to news outlets, Reed said: "I hear her voice and will not dismiss her.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant," he said. "In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility."Reed said that he entered treatment in 2017, as he recognized that he was "powerless over alcohol." He apologized to his wife and family, adding that he intended to "dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions."The big picture: Davis alleges Reed unhooked her bra without her consent. She shared with WashPost a text she said she sent an Aflac colleague at the time, stating: "A drunk congressman is rubbing my back. Another text read "HELP HELP."Reed declined to comment to WashPost Friday beyond issuing a statement that read: "This account of my actions is not accurate."For the record: Reed had begun hiring staffers in order to challenge in the gubernatorial elections Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who is himself facing sexual misconduct allegations. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • More than 300 NYC marchers rally to protest Cuomo, push for progressive policies

    NEW YORK — Beleaguered Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first sexual harassment accuser urged Albany lawmakers to “do your job” and impeach him — ramping up the pressure at a march and rally Saturday that drew about 350 people. At Washington Square Park — and earlier at Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s office on lower Broadway, where demonstrators staged a five-minute “die-in” — marchers hoisted ...

  • Madness ensues: Ohio star's remarkable journey continues after NCAA upset

    Ohio's Jason Preston was a sports blogger not too long ago. Now he's pulling off unlikely upsets in the NCAA tournament.

  • Is your COVID vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects? Experts weigh in

    No immune system is like the other.

  • ‘Next phase’ of criminal probe into Trump finances: Finding witnesses

    Investigators in a criminal probe of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real-estate business are combing through millions of pages of newly acquired records with an eye toward identifying witnesses who can bring the documents to life for a jury, say two people familiar with the probe. But a growing universe of people, institutions and agencies are being scrutinized by Vance’s prosecutors as potential witnesses in the case. Prosecutors are looking to gather information and testimony from bankers, bookkeepers, real-estate consultants and others close to the Trump Organization who could provide insights on its dealings, according to interviews and court filings.

  • Analysis: NASCAR has 6 winners in 6 races this year. There’s a reason for the parity

    Ryan Blaney won at Atlanta Motor Speedway, making him the sixth different winner in the same number of NASCAR races this year.

  • What could Trump’s social media channel look like?

    Ex-president speaking to tech developers at Mar-a-Lago and will launch new messaging platform by summer, says adviser

  • Washington Post’s Trump blunder

    False story about Georgia call corrected.