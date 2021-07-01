Lawyer: Danvers man felt he had no choice but to shoot dog

Jul. 1—DANVERS — Kuma was the third Akita dog that Michael Sirois had owned, his lawyer told a Salem District Court judge Wednesday.

And like the two other Akitas, Kuma was a beloved family pet for several years.

But as the dog got older, defense lawyer Thomas Gately told the judge, Kuma started to get more aggressive.

He would "go berserk" when he saw other dogs during walks, leading Sirois to warn neighbors. Longtime friends stopped coming into the house. And then, a month ago, while Sirois and his wife were away, the dog turned on their son, mauling the teen as he simply attempted to fill the dog's bowl, said Gately.

When it happened again late Saturday afternoon — this time to Sirois — Gately told the judge, he had no choice. "He had to put down the dog."

But it's how Sirois chose to do that — firing at least six and as many as eight shots into the tethered dog from a 9 mm handgun he was not currently licensed to carry — that has landed him in court on animal cruelty and firearms charges.

Sirois, 54, of 16 Delaware Ave., Danvers, has pleaded not guilty to those charges. Prosecutors had sought to keep him in custody until trial as a dangerous person following his arraignment Monday.

But after a hearing Wednesday, Judge Carol Ann Fraser concluded that he could be released, with conditions that include sending the family's other dog to live with a relative and having no contact with any other animals.

She also kept the $5,000 bail originally set by a bail clerk over the weekend in place.

During the hearing, prosecutor Haleigh Reisman played two 911 calls from neighbors, who heard the shots.

One neighbor told a dispatcher it sounded like gunshots coming from across the street. "Someone said call the cops," the caller said. "I don't know what's going on ... I'm trying not to get too close."

The second caller knew what had happened. "He killed a dog," the caller told the dispatcher. He was trying to keep his kids safe in a spot in the yard, he said.

Reisman told the judge that Sirois broke up a fight involving Kuma and a smaller dog, then flung the Akita upside down over his shoulder. That's when the Akita turned on Sirois, biting him multiple times on the arm.

Sirois was still wearing bandages over the wounds, one of which, his lawyer said, required 15 stitches to close.

Reisman said Sirois tied up the dog outside, then went into the house, where neighbors heard arguing. Then, she said, Sirois went back out to the patio and shot the dog at close range, multiple times.

Reisman likened it to an execution. "This defendant had the ability to take other steps at the time he shot his dog," said the prosecutor.

She said Sirois, who had a license to carry firearms in Lynn, had not renewed it when it expired in May.

Gately told the judge that Sirois felt he had no option because he feared the dog would pull the stake he was tethered to out of the ground. "He did what he thought was right," said Gately.

"This is not a gentle animal at all," Gately told the judge. He also disputed there was an argument, saying that Sirois and his wife were trying to calm the dog, to no avail.

Instead, he told the judge, Kuma lunged at Sirois.

The episode, said Gately, has left the family traumatized and in need of counseling, something he offered to have his client undergo if released.

Sirois has no prior record of convictions and has been a licensed plumber for decades, said the lawyer.

His wife, mother and sister-in-law were all in court to show their support for Sirois. They declined comment after the hearing.

Sirois was released shortly after the judge's ruling. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2 via Zoom.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.