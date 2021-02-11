Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

David Schoen took a break from the Senate impeachment trial to instead do an interview on Fox News (Getty Images)

Donald Trump's lawyer took a break from listening to the House impeachment managers while they laid out their case against the former president to instead appear on Fox News, a move that was reportedly at the request of his client.

Lawyer David Schoen was spotted outside the Senate chamber on Thursday afternoon while Representative Ted Lieu, one of the impeachment managers, explained the case to impeach Mr Trump to senators, reporter Philip Crowther with the Associated Press revealed.

Instead of listening, Mr Schoen decided to speak to Fox News in a live interview about the impeachment trial.

When asked why he was giving interviews instead of listening to the impeachment managers' case, Mr Schoen said: "It's very important for the American public to know exactly what's going on here."

He was then pressed why it wouldn't be important for his role as Mr Trump's lawyer to listen to the impeachment managers "at all times".

Trump’s lawyers are not listening to every word the impeachment managers are saying on the Senate floor. Indeed, they are not even present. Here’s Trump’s lawyer David Schoen waiting for a @FoxNews live hit while @tedlieu is speaking. pic.twitter.com/WGnlq7vCIt — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) February 11, 2021

Mr Schoen said the testimony was being played "on background" the entire time but gave no other information for how he was able to pay attention to the case while giving the interview to Fox News.

When appearing on Fox News, the lawyer called the impeachment managers' argument "offensive" to the nation's "healing process". He also called the arguments "repetitive".

Mr Trump's lawyers will have the opportunity to defend the former president on Friday, and Mr Schoen said they would give senators "a much better picture of what's going on here" during the defense.

Trump was getting impatient that there weren't enough pro-Trump voices on TV defending him as Democrats build their impeachment case, sources tell me. He wanted more effort by allies to get television appearances booked. https://t.co/pFzC3T8rPA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 11, 2021

Reasoning behind why Mr Schoen appeared on TV instead of listening to the impeachment managers' case was because the former president was getting impatient with the lack of voices defending on him, sources told Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

Mr Trump reportedly wanted more efforts from allies to book TV appearances and defend him to the public while the impeachment managers presented their case.

