Lawyer: 'Department of Justice needs to investigate' injured Jacksonville man's viral arrest

Lawyers for the family of a man bloodied and hospitalized after running from Jacksonville police said Tuesday they will seek a federal probe of Sheriff’s Office conduct and use of force.

“The Department of Justice needs to come in and investigate,” attorney Harry M. Daniels said in the latest piece in a chain of statements by police and the family about the videotaped struggle that went viral over the weekend.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said Monday that images on social media had been altered to suggest police misconduct and released police bodycam footage, but Daniels argued the sheriff had misrepresented events by releasing only partial footage.

“You know when you have manipulation? When you don’t put out a complete video,” Daniels told reporters outside the Sheriff’s Office headquarters as supporters clustered nearby wearing T-shirts reading “Justice for Le’Keian.”

Another lawyer, Roderick Taylor, said Woods was in jail Tuesday and recovering slowly but still badly hurt, including a possible kidney injury.

Waters said this week that officers seemed to have "acted appropriately" but that his agency was still reviewing the case.

Woods, 24, was arrested Friday on charges including armed trafficking in amphetamine and cocaine, armed drug possession, resisting police with violence, evidence tampering and violation of probation from a Leon County robbery conviction that was the outcome of a 2018 murder charge.

Waters said Monday that Woods had been in a Dodge Ram that police followed from a Powers Avenue gas station as part of an investigation involving drug distribution and guns used in recent shootings. When detectives stopped the truck on a side street off Old Kings Road South a short distance away, Woods ran until an he was shocked by a taser. He fell to the pavement and struggled with an officer trying to handcuff him, with three officers ultimately overwhelming him.

But attorney Marwan Porter argued officers had no right to take down Woods in the first place, saying the truck had been stopped on a pretext involving the driver and that Woods, a passenger, was free to leave if he chose to.

Waters said Monday that detectives had observed an apparent drug transaction with another man before the Ram left the gas station and video he released showed packages that police identified as drugs in the back seat.

But Porter argued Woods was in the truck’s front and wasn’t responsible for the drugs and that detectives hadn’t seen anything more damning than Woods counting money. “What they saw was four Black men. … They didn’t see a crime being committed at all,” he said.

