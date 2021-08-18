Lawyer for doctor convicted of groping patient fighting release of prior discipline

Aug. 18—PEABODY — Lawyers for a now-former Peabody neurologist and addiction treatment doctor, who was convicted in 2019 of indecently assaulting a patient in his office, are asking a judge to block the release of his disciplinary history to lawyers for his victim in a civil lawsuit.

Last spring, the woman's attorney, David Angueira, subpoenaed the Board of Registration in Medicine for the entire disciplinary history of Dr. Walter Levitsky, up to and including the woman's own complaint to the board.

But Levitsky's attorney in June filed a motion to "quash" that subpoena.

A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Sept. 1.

Levitsky, 89, was convicted of indecent assault and battery in 2019, for an incident in 2017 in which, a jury found, he had groped, fondled and made sexualized comments about a Peabody woman's breasts while claiming he was checking her weight before administering medication.

The woman has filed a civil suit in Salem Superior Court against Levitsky, his former medical practice North Shore Neurological Associates, as well as Northeast Behavioral Health, which had referred her to Levitsky.

The woman, whose name is being withheld because she is the victim of a sexual assault, and her lawyer say that Northeast should be held liable for referring her to Levitsky despite a prior history of discipline — including a prior revocation of his medical license as a result of similar allegations in the 1980s.

Partially redacted records obtained from the Board of Registration in Medicine by The Salem News in 2019, in response to a public records request, showed a long pattern of allegations of sexual misconduct with patients, dating back to 1979. By 1988, six women had made reports to the board, leading to a criminal case that was resolved with a plea to a lesser charge of assault and battery.

Levitsky's license was reinstated in 1994. But there were subsequent allegations of inappropriate conduct in the 2000s, which led to practice restrictions.

Levitsky's attorney, William Rose, says in his motion that the old records being sought are "irrelevant" to the woman's case, and are only being sought "to annoy or embarrass Dr. Levitsky."

Rose argues that Levitsky was a practicing physician for more than 55 years before the complaint involving the Peabody woman and that "whether there was a complaint against him 15, 30, 35 years prior to this alleged incident is irrelevant to this case."

Angueira disagrees, noting part of the lawsuit involves a negligence claim against Northeast for recommending that the woman see Levitsky for treatment despite his prior history of discipline.

Prior to the incident involving the Peabody woman in 2017, "Dr. Levitsky had been subject to patient complaints and multiple disciplinary actions by the board," Angueira wrote.

"The license revocation stemmed from multiple complaints and incidents of inappropriate conduct by Dr. Levitsky towards female patients going back to 1980 ... Despite these public disciplinary actions taken against Dr. Levitsky, Northeast Behavioral Health Corporation negligently referred the plaintiff to Dr. Levitsky's medical practice," Angueira wrote.

He also argues that Rose's motion itself offers the reason why the records are relevant, noting Rose specifically mentions Levitsky's 55-year medical career in the motion.

If the defense plans to cite that history as evidence of Levitsky's status and reputation, Angueira noted, the records would be "directly relevant" to rebutting that portrayal.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis