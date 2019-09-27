'Lawyer up': DOJ veterans have one piece of advice for Trump and Giuliani amid the Ukraine whistleblower scandal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump heads to the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House on his way to address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Justice Department veterans say that an explosive whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump that was released this week has thrown him in legal quicksand.

At the heart of the complaint is Trump's July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to do him a "favor" and investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The complaint mentioned Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani 31 times. It said that he was a "central figure" in Trump's effort and that Attorney General William Barr "appears to be involved as well."

Former prosecutors told Insider that based on the complaint, Trump and others involved could face legal exposure in at least four areas: campaign-finance violations, bribery, misappropriation, and conspiracy.

Giuliani's involvement also complicates matters for both him and Trump. "Why would a private citizen — not an employee of the United States — be involved in this unless he was working for the personal, political benefit of his client, Donald Trump?" one former prosecutor told Insider.

"It's not difficult to put together," said another DOJ veteran. "This is a shakedown and a cover-up."

Justice Department veterans have one piece of advice for President Donald Trump and those around him in the wake of an explosive whistleblower scandal this week: Lawyer up.

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a whistleblower complaint that a US intelligence official filed against Trump in August.

The complaint alleged, among other things, that in a July 25 phone call, Trump repeatedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — the 2020 Democratic frontrunner and Trump's political rival — ahead of next year's election.

Trump had ordered his administration to withhold a nearly $400 million military-aid package to Ukraine days before the phone call with Zelensky.

While the White House's notes on the call showed that the US president did not directly mention offering aid in exchange for Zelensky's assistance in investigating Biden, they confirmed that Trump brought up how the US does "a lot for Ukraine" right before asking Zelensky to do him a "favor" by investigating Biden and discrediting the former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

The whistleblower's complaint mentioned Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani 31 times. It said that he was a "central figure" in Trump's effort and that Attorney General William Barr "appears to be involved as well."

"The conduct discussed in this complaint is so direct that it's striking," said Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor from the Southern District of New York who specialized in organized crime. "You have the president of the United States in direct communication — some might say collusion — with the president of Ukraine."

Patrick Cotter, a former federal prosecutor who was part of the team that convicted the Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, echoed that view.

"What's amazing is that the president went as far as he did here," Cotter said. "It's just stunning that he was so crude and open about it."

Trump faces legal jeopardy on at least 4 fronts

In all, former prosecutors told Insider, there are at least four areas where Trump could face legal jeopardy.

The first is perhaps the most straightforward and relates to potential campaign-finance violations.

Under federal law, it's illegal for a US person to solicit anything of value from a foreign national to tilt an American election.

The intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson, and the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, referred the whistleblower's complaint to the Justice Department for criminal investigation because they were concerned that Trump broke election law.

The Justice Department's criminal division elected not to investigate, because it didn't think that what Trump asked Zelensky for constituted an item of value.

But "you don't need to have any kind of exchange or quid pro quo to establish that a crime was committed here," Honig said. "It doesn't matter if there's any exchange or deal in place, and the Justice Department copped out of this one by saying that Trump didn't ask Zelensky for anything of value. It's nonsense."

