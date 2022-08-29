Lawyer for ex-Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Araiza responds to rape allegation made against client

Associated Press

L'AQUILA, Italy (AP) — Making a pilgrimage in an Italian mountain town, Pope Francis on Sunday hailed the humility of a 13th-century pontiff who resigned to live a hermit's life, and praised him for using his brief papacy to highlight the value of mercy and forgiveness. Francis made a four-hour visit to L'Aquila in the central Apennine mountains, which was struck by an earthquake in 2009, killing 305 people and destroying much of the town. The pontiff came to give a boost to a late summer tradition begun by Pope Celestine V 728 years ago to encourage the faithful to seek forgiveness for sins.