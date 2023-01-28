Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release

Following the release of the video footage showing the deadly interaction between Tyre Nichols and five Memphis police officers on Friday, the lawyer for Desmond Mills Jr., one of those five police officers who was charged with his murder said a "thorough investigation" of all available video angles is necessary before "providing context or comment."

"Mr. Mills and I will review these videos together at the appropriate time," attorney Blake Ballin said in a statement to NewsNation. "A thorough investigation of all available angles is needed before providing context or comment. My heart goes out to the Nichols family and the entire city of Memphis and we hope all will express themselves peacefully."

The video appears to show the officers use a stun gun on him before later punching, kicking and striking him after he tried to run.

Nichols spent three days in a hospital after the Jan. 7 arrest before he died of his injuries on Jan. 10

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols.

The former officers all surrendered to state authorities Thursday and four had posted bond by Friday morning. Haley was the last officer released, according to FOX 13 Memphis.

Each ex-officers' bail had been set at between $250,000 and $350,000.

Mills and Martin plan to plead not guilty, their lawyers said, while lawyers for the other three former officers could not be reached, according to the Associated Press.

"No one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die," Martin’s lawyer William Massey said.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy on Thursday said that all of the officers are "responsible" even though they played different roles in Nichols’ arrest.

Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, told the Associated Press they had wanted first-degree murder charges but were "fine" with second-degree charges. "There’s other charges, so I’m all right with that," he said.

Tyre Nichols can be seen in the aftermath of the struggle, his face swollen and bloody as he sits on the ground in handcuffs, leaning with his back against a car.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers' actions as "heinous, reckless and inhumane,"

Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, warned supporters of the "horrific" nature of the video before it was released but pleaded for peace.

"I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for," she said Thursday. "If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully."

Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.