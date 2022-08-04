Lawyer for ex-UGA football player files to dismiss rape charge

FILE - University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson

The lawyer for former University of Georgia Bulldogs star linebacker Adam Anderson filed a motion on July 26 seeking to have a rape charge dismissed against his client due to a lack of DNA evidence.

But the Western Circuit District Attorney's Office has responded by filing a notice that Anderson's motion has no legal basis.

"This is the second motion that Anderson has filed without a valid legal basis," the motion reads. Earlier this year, Superior Court Judge Eric Norris denied a defense motion to dismiss the charge based on the fact that 153 days had passed without the rape case going before a grand jury.

Atlanta attorney Steve Sadow said he learned on July 25 that prosecutors knew for months that a rape test conducted on the victim did not find any male DNA, according to the motion filed with the Athens-Clarke County Clerk of Court.

Anderson is charged with raping a 21-year-old woman on Oct. 29, 2021, in Athens. He has been out of jail on bond since Nov. 17. The rape indictment was returned by a Clarke County grand jury on April 26.

According to the motion, the rape kit test known as SANE was done about 16 hours after the alleged rape. The results of the tests from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab was released to authorities on Dec. 14, 2021.

Contacted about the motion to dismiss, Sadow said he had only one comment.

"I just don't understand why the prosecutors didn't inform the court, the grand jury and the defense when they had this 'no DNA' information at the end of 2021," he said.

According to Sadow's motion, the lack of DNA on the test is exculpatory and creates a reasonable doubt that a rape occurred.

However, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Samuel d'Entremon responded that the state never withheld any relevant evidence from the grand jury and the state is unsure what information Sadow relied on to make such a claim.

As for Sadow's claim that the court was not informed of this fact, the state responded that "there has been no relevant opportunity to do so."

Determining the sufficiency of evidence is "a job meant for a jury of citizens, who are provided with all the facts," the motion reads.

As for not telling the defense about the DNA evidence, d'Entremon said Anderson did not enter his not guilty plea until July 6 and afterward the state initiated the discovery process, which is ongoing.

Anderson, of Rome, Georgia, was formerly considered a high draft pick in the spring NFL draft.

