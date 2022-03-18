Lawyer Who Has Examined Hunter Biden’s Finances Predicts President’s Son Will Be Indicted

The lawyer representing the mother of Hunter Biden’s three-year-old daughter said the president’s son will likely be indicted in a tax fraud investigation, in comments to CNBC on Thursday.

“I expect him to be indicted,” attorney Clint Lancaster said. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”

Lancaster represents Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former stripper with whom Hunter Biden fathered a child. Roberts first sued Hunter Biden in 2019, claiming she had his daughter, and the suit was settled in January 2020 with Hunter agreeing to pay child support.

Roberts testified a year ago as part of a probe into Hunter’s finances, Lancaster confirmed, adding that he gave investigators “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records.”

While Lancaster did not detail all the records he turned over, he noted that “I had his Burisma pay records. I had records of ultimately what Burisma paid into the United States.”

Hunter Biden worked for Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was vice president.

President Biden’s son has been under federal investigation since 2018 for potential criminal tax violations, and possible violation of money laundering and foreign lobbying rules, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. Hunter wrote in a 2014 email that Burisma officials “need to know in no uncertain terms that we will not and cannot intervene directly with domestic policymakers, and that we need to abide by FARA and any other U.S. laws in the strictest sense across the board.”

Emails reviewed by the Times came from a cache first reported by the New York Post in 2020, which said the files were retrieved from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

While it is unclear where the investigation into Hunter Biden will lead, Lancaster claimed that he and Roberts do no want Hunter to go to jail.

“It’s not my goal, much to the unhappiness of many people in the Republican Party,” Lancaster told CNBC.

Lancaster also said Hunter Biden has never seen or asked to see his daughter.

“It’s sad, because the baby looks like him, with blond hair,” Lancaster said.

