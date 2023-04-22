Lawyer for Farmington cops who killed Robert Dotson says they had to use deadly force

FARMINGTON — An Albuquerque attorney representing the three Farmington police officers involved in the deadly shooting of a 52-year-old Farmington man in the doorway of his home on April 5 is calling statements made by another attorney representing the man’s family inflammatory and says the officers had no choice but to use deadly force.

Luis Robles, who said he is representing Farmington Police Officers Waylon Wasson, Daniel Estrada and Dylan Goodluck in the matter, took exception to many of the things said by Shon Northam, the attorney for the family of the late Robert Dotson, during an April 20 press conference in Farmington. Northam said the family intends to file a federal lawsuit against the Farmington Police Department and called for the officers to face second-degree murder charges. He also called for the resignation or firing of Steve Hebbe, chief of the department.

With members of her family standing nearby, Kim Dotson -- the widow of shooting victim Robert Dotson -- speaks during a Thursday, April 20 press conference at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Farmington.

Robles responded a day later by issuing an open letter addressing many of Northam’s claims in which he called Dotson’s death a tragic case while defending the actions of three officers.

More: Lawyers for shooting victim Robert Dotson's family announce plans to file lawsuit

Dotson, who was armed with a handgun, was shot dead by the three officers late on April 5 after responding to the officers repeatedly knocking on his door. The officers were responding to a report of domestic violence, but they went to the wrong address, knocking on the door of Dotson’s house by mistake.

Northam labeled Dotson’s death an “assassination” during his press conference, claiming the officers knew they had responded to the wrong address before the shooting took place. The three officers had not been identified by authorities as a New Mexico State Police investigation into the incident proceeded, but Northam named two of the officers during his press conference, and Robles appeared to confirm their identities in his letter.

A still from body cam footage released by Farmington Police of the incident April 5,2023 in which Farmington Police officers, responding to a report of domestic violence, went to the wrong home. When Robert Dotson answered his door armed he was fatally shot by the officers.

Robles claims that when Dotson answered the door, he pointed his weapon directly at Wasson, writing, “ … the officers had to use deadly force to defend themselves from the armed and deadly threats posed by Mr. Dotson. The officers never wanted to shoot Mr. Dotson or at Mrs. Dotson. Sadly, Mr. Dotson created the set of circumstances that gave the officers no real choice but to use deadly force.”

Story continues

Robles also addresses the short gun battle that ensued between the officers and Kim Dotson, Robert Dotson’s wife, who picked up her husband’s handgun and fired at the officers before realizing they were police.

More: NMSP investigate shooting by Farmington Police. Here's what we know

“The officers had no choice but to return fire,” he writes.

In his letter, Robles acknowledges the Dotson’s Second Amendment rights. But he alleges they stepped over the line with their actions on April 5.

“However, the Second Amendment does not give the Dotsons the right to commit the felony crime of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon,” he writes. “The Dotsons did not have a right to threaten and shoot at the officers who had done nothing more than knock on the front door and announce their presence. At no time did the officers present a threat to the Dotsons. At no time did the officers attempt to gain entry into the home. Under the facts of this case, the Dotson’s decision to threaten and shoot at the officers was unlawful.”

The Daily Times was unable to reach Northam April 21 for a response to Robles' letter.

Robles concludes his letter by writing, “However, it is important to remember that no one forced Mr. and Mrs. Dotson to point guns at the officers. No one forced Mrs. Dotson to shoot at Officer Wasson. The officers were clearly visible, calmly announced themselves multiple times, and did nothing to suggest that they were trying to force their way into the Dotsons’ home. There could be no doubt that they were police. And yet Mr. and Mrs. Dotson made an incomprehensible decision that put themselves and these officers in grave danger. The officers’ actions were justified, and I stand by their decision to use deadly force.”

The results of the State Police investigation will be turned over to the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Farmington. That agency will determine if the officers will face charges in the shooting.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Lawyer: Farmington police officers had to use deadly force in shooting