A lawyer who filed Sidney Powell's Michigan election lawsuit says he shouldn't be disbarred and was just 'holding the fort' for her

Madison Hall
GettyImages 1229757450
Sidney Powell, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Attorney Greg Rohl was instrumental in helping Sidney Powell file her Michigan election lawsuit.

  • Michigan's governor and other elected officials are attempting to disbar Rohl as a result.

  • Rohl said despite filing the case, he did not make any changes, additions, or corrections to it.

A local attorney who was instrumental in filing Sidney Powell's Michigan lawsuit to throw out the state's votes in the 2020 presidential election, said in a court filing he was just "holding the fort" for her and shouldn't be sanctioned or disbarred.

Gregory Rohl, a trial attorney based in Novi, Michigan, wrote in a federal court affidavit that he was quarantined at home after having contracted COVID-19 when he was asked to assist Powell and attorney Lin Wood in filing the case. Rohl said in his affidavit he was approached at 6:30 p.m., and was told the filing deadline was at midnight.

Rohl's filing comes just days after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson filed complaints seeking to disbar Powell, Rohl, and several attorneys who were involved in the frivolous lawsuit.

Powell, a Texas-based attorney, was unable to file the suit herself at the time as she did not have a license to practice in Michigan. Rohl was told that Powell was waiting to hear back about her pro hac vice application, a request for permission to work on the case when a lawyer does not have the legal authority to practice law in the area.

Despite what Rohl was told, court filings do not show Powell ever actually filed a formal pro hac vice application.

In his affidavit, Rohl said the filing contained over 100 exhibits and took over an hour to review. He said he is not a political person and "did not really care who won" the presidential election, but added that he found the affidavits associated with the case "compelling" and called the complaint "sound" in his view.

The affidavits, however, had already been reviewed and summarily rejected in a separate case by the Great Lakes Justice Center on behalf of two Republican poll watchers. The judge said that "no basis exists" within the affidavits to stop the certification of Michigan's electoral results.

Rohl filed the lawsuit at 11:56 p.m., less than five minutes before his deadline. He said he made no additions, deletions, or corrections to the complaint or affidavits.

Rohl argues he should not be disbarred as his involvement in the case became even more minuscule after District Judge Linda V. Parker waived the oral argument and held no evidentiary hearings. Once she dismissed the case, Rohl said he was told he was no longer needed as counsel.

Over 60 cases were filed across the US by Powell and other attorneys allied with the Trump administration in an attempt to challenge the election, but none of the lawsuits were successful in flipping the results of a single state, nor did they find any widespread evidence of fraud.

