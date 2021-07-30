Lawyer files new appeal for Franklin Regional school attacker Alex Hribal

Jul. 29—A new lawyer for a former Franklin Regional High School student serving a 60-year prison term for a 2014 knife attack that injured 21 people contends not enough evidence was presented on his behalf during his sentencing hearing.

Alex Hribal, 23, formerly of Murrysville, was 16 when he was charged in connection with the April 9, 2014, attack in which prosecutors said he used two kitchen knives to slash and stab students and a security guard in a school hallway. Five students were seriously injured, prosecutors said.

In the new appeal, Hribal contends his first lawyer "gave ineffective assistance for failing to present other meritorious issues at sentencing." Hribal was represented by attorney Pat Thomassey shortly after his arrest until last year.

Hribal's new lawyer, Thomas Farrell, on Thursday filed two documents in court: one that generally asked for a new trial and to essentially serve as a place holder for a more detailed appeal, and another that asks the judge for additional time to review the case file and submit specific claims.

"We're going to make it clear. We hope to evaluate the case and get a clear picture of the issues," Farrell said.

Hribal pleaded guilty in October 2017 to 43 charges. Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced him to serve 231/2 to 60 years in prison.

The defense argued for a substantially shorter sentence.

Hribal, along with his parents, contended his actions were in response to being bullied by other students and mental illness. His defense argued Hribal suffered from depression and schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Police found a handwritten manifesto in Hribal's locker after the attack. In that document, Hribal talked about his dissatisfaction with school, problems with other students and a need to do harm. He also expressed praise for two teens who killed students during a 1999 shooting rampage at Columbine High School in Colorado.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last year rejected Hribal's first appeal in which he claimed the judge abused his discretion when he imposed the lengthy sentence.

Thomassey said Thursday he still believes Hribal's sentence was excessive but had no knowledge of additional evidence that should have been introduced during the sentencing hearing.

"As far as I know, I presented whatever evidence I had," Thomassey said.

Following his arrest, the defense failed in its effort to have Hribal prosecuted as a juvenile and was unsuccessful in an attempt to allow him to plead guilty but mentally ill.

District Attorney John Peck said Hribal's new appeal has no merit.

"Alex Hribal had excellent trial counsel. Looking back on the case now, there was an enormous amount of effort in having Alex's mental health condition fully evaluated and elucidated," Peck said. "All of those reports were presented to the judge.

"I'm at a loss as to what Mr. Farrell can be referring to."

