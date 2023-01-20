Lawyer files motion refuting drugs were main reason co-defendant in YSL trial rushed to hospital

A defense attorney representing one of the 14 defendants charged in the sweeping YSL RICO case involving hip hop superstar Young Thug filed a motion Friday calling for an independent investigation after he claims one of the defendants was rushed to the hospital after being tased several times by deputies earlier this week.

Defense attorney Surinder K. Chadha Jimenez, who is representing Cordarius Dorsey, filed the motion in response to the motion filed by prosecutors Thursday, accusing Kahlieff Adams of giving a Percocet pill to Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

Defense attorney Keith Adams told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that Williams has done nothing wrong and was passed something but didn’t know what it was and immediately turned it over to a deputy.

“Shortly after Mr. Adams is taken to the back holding cells, while in the courtroom, the undersigned attorney, his client, and several other individuals could hear loud banging and yelling coming from the holding area where Mr. Adams was being held,” the motion said.

“While the disturbance took place, several officers ran into the courtroom and went into the holding area where Mr. Adams was being held. Undersigned counsel observed at least two officers remove their belts and firearms and then rush into the holding area. The sounds were distressing to many in the courtroom, and at one point the Honorable Angela D’Williams asked to go to the back to check on her client but was not allowed. Undersigned counsel and possibly other people were concerned for the safety of the Defendants,” the motion read.

The motion also stated that after hearing several minutes of loud noises coming from the back room, all of the defendants were brought back into the courtroom except for Adams who was taken to a Grady Memorial Hospital.

“According to the State, Mr. Adams was transported to Hospital because he allegedly ingested the contraband, however upon information and belief, Mr. Adams was also transported because he needed medical assistance after being tased several times by officers,” according to the motion.

Several attorneys raised concerns about potential jurors hearing the loud noises.

“They may have been audible in the hallways where several jurors were waiting. A representative from jury services advised the Court that potential jurors were told that ‘security had to be tightened up,’” the motion said.

Defense attorneys are now asking for a law enforcement agency, like the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, to conduct an investigation into what happened.

“Mr. Dorsey urges the Court to deny the State’s request to present a narrative of what they believe took place and to simply allow law enforcement (ideally an independent agency like the Georgia Bureau of Investigations) to investigate whether or not a crime took place, whether or not excessive force was used by the officers involved, and for law enforcement to take whatever actions they deem necessary within their discretion and without interference or influence from the Fulton County District Attorney,” according to the motion.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to prosecutors and the Fulton County Sheriff’s office for comment.