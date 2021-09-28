Lawyer for Gabby Petito's family to Brian Laundrie: 'Turn yourself in'

Richard B. Stafford, the attorney for the family of Gabby Petito, said during a press conference Tuesday that Brian Laundrie, Petito's fiancé, should turn himself in. Laundrie, who has not been specifically connected to Petito's death, is the subject of a federal warrant accusing him of illegally using another person's debit card and PIN.

Video Transcript

RICHARD B. STAFFORD: The Laundrie's did not help us find Gabby. They sure is not going to help us find Brian. For Brian, we're asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency. We're not going to talk about the relationship between the Petito, the Schmidt and the Laundrie family. The Petito and Schmidt family have spoken with the FBI and they've requested that we don't discuss any relationship between Gabby, between Brian or between the three families.