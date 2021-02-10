Lawyer gains national attention after appearing as cat on Zoom hearing

A West Texas judge has a word of caution to those attending court hearings via Zoom: Always check for filters before logging on.

- Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings. You might want to--

ROD PONTON: We're trying to-- can you hear me, judge?

- I can hear you. I think it's a filter.

ROD PONTON: It is. And I don't know how to remove it. I've got my assistant here. She's trying to. But I'm prepared to go forward with it. And that's-- I'm here live. It's not- I'm not a cat.

- I can see that.

