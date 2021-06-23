Lawyer Hubert Santos, an Enfield native, dies; defended notorious defendants without flamboyance

Jun. 23—Lawyer Hubert J. Santos, an Enfield native who died this week at age 76, represented defendants in some of the most sensational criminal cases in Connecticut's recent history but was different from the flamboyant publicity seekers who often do such work.

Superior Court Judge Hope C. Seeley, a former law partner of Santos, said he had an "uncanny ability to connect with jurors" but also had the creativity and intellect to raise "cutting edge" legal issues with judges.

Both those qualities played a part in his successful defense of Karin Aparo, who was charged with murder and murder conspiracy in the killing of her mother, Joyce Aparo, in Glastonbury in 1987.

HUBERT J. SANTOS

—Grew up in Enfield

—University of Connecticut School of Law graduate, 1969

—Federal public defender, 1972-1974

—City of Hartford corporation counsel, 1978-1979

—Lecturer on trial practice, UConn law school, 1976-1986

—Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission member, 1986-1993

—Some murder defendants he represented: Karin Aparo, Chasity West, Michael Skakel, Richard Dabate

During her trial in Hartford Superior Court, several police officers testified that Karin Aparo didn't shed a tear when she was told of her mother's death, Seeley recalled.

During his final argument to the jury, Seeley continued, Santos turned to his client and said, "Karin, it's OK. Now you can cry." She burst into tears at that point.

"Everybody thought that was staged, but it wasn't," Seeley said.

The jury acquitted Aparo of aiding or encouraging her boyfriend, Dennis Coleman, in the murder of her mother but was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on whether she conspired with Coleman in the crime.

Prosecutors sought to retry Aparo on the conspiracy charge, but Santos and Seeley challenged the decision on complex legal grounds, first before the Connecticut Supreme Court and later in the federal courts.

Federal court decisions ultimately blocked a retrial on grounds that it would violate the double jeopardy clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Another defendant Santos and Seeley represented in a sensational case was Chasity West of Windsor, who was convicted in 2001 of murdering her 7-year-old cousin, Jarrell Cuyler, and wounding his younger sister over what she believed to be a romantic rivalry with their mother, the ex-wife of West's boyfriend.

Seeley recalled that West's father called the firm's Hartford office on a weekend and met with the lawyers at a time when it was already known that prosecutors would seek the death penalty.

"Hubie said, 'We have to take the case,'" Seeley recalled.

"Being the practical one," she said, she objected that the family couldn't pay what it would cost to defend a death-penalty case.

"He said, 'It's our duty and our obligation,'" she recalled.

Although West was convicted and received a life prison sentence, the case was a partial success for Santos and Seeley in that the jury spared West the death penalty.

Santos could be impressive in much less notorious cases.

One of his clients in a non-criminal case was Manchester lawyer Margaret Bonelli, who had developed an innovative approach to divorce law that saved clients money. Bonelli would explain the divorce process to a couple and help them fill out the legal documents, but they would represent themselves in court.

A local grievance panel that looks into possible violations of legal ethics undertook an investigation of Bonelli's practice. In representing her before the panel, Santos wrote a legal memo pointing out that the official commentary to Connecticut's rules of professional conduct for lawyers specifically discusses the situation of a lawyer advising a self-represented litigant.

The panel decided to leave Bonelli alone.

Trent LaLima, Santos' most recent law partner, said Santos "was always generous to me as a young lawyer." He said Santos emphasized the importance of family and would make sure LaLima had time to spend with his children when it mattered.

He also recalled that Santos "had a playfulness about him."

In discussing scheduling with a judge, he recalled, Santos would sometimes say, "We have to work the schedule around the holiday next month."

When the judge expressed puzzlement about what holiday he was referring to, Santos would say "opening day at Fenway Park," LaLima recalled.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.