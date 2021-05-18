Lawyer for Joel Greenberg, the Matt Gaetz associate, teased 'must-see television' when asked if his client had information that could hurt an elected official

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz. AP

A lawyer for the associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz who on Monday pleaded guilty to six felony counts and agreed to cooperate fully with prosecutors teased "must-see television" when asked whether his client had information that could harm an elected official.

Fritz Scheller, an attorney for Joel Greenberg, spoke with reporters Monday after Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, wire fraud, identity theft, stalking, and conspiracy.

Even though Gaetz is not named in Greenberg's plea deal, it is sure to be unwelcome news for Gaetz, as Insider's Sonam Sheth reported. The two used to be close associates, and reports say Gaetz is a target of the same criminal investigation as Greenberg's.

On Monday, Scheller was asked whether Greenberg had information that could harm an elected official.

"Does my client have information that could hurt an elected official?" he replied. "I guess this is just, you know, must-see television - you'll just have to wait and see."

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime, and his spokesperson told Insider before Greenberg's plea deal that Gaetz was innocent.

Read the original article on Business Insider

