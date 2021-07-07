Lawyer: Jordan court to rule Monday in royal sedition case

FILE - In this June 21, 2021 file photo, Bassem Awadallah, a former royal adviser, leaves a state security court in a vehicle after the first session of his trial, in Amman, Jordan. Jordan’s state security court is to issue its verdict in a high-profile sedition case against a former senior official and a member of the royal family on Monday, July 12, just three weeks after the trial began. The quick pace of the trial, its closed sessions and the court’s refusal to accept testimony from key witnesses have given the defense little reason for optimism. Defense lawyers have already pledged to appeal any conviction. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OMAR AKOUR and JOSEF FEDERMAN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s state security court is to issue its verdict in a high-profile sedition case against a former senior official and a member of the royal family on Monday, just three weeks after the trial began.

The quick pace of the trial, its closed sessions and the court’s refusal to accept testimony from key witnesses have given the defense little reason for optimism. Defense lawyers have already pledged to appeal any conviction.

Labib Kamhawi, an independent analyst and government critic, called the trial a “cosmetic show” that lacked sufficient debate or evidence.

“I don’t see any point in trying to emphasize the logic of justice in a case that lacks actually the acceptable boundaries of a fair trial in international standards," he said.

Sharif Hassan bin Zaid and Bassem Awadallah are accused of conspiring with a senior member of the royal family, Prince Hamzah, to foment unrest against King Abdullah II while soliciting foreign help.

Hamzah, a former crown prince and half-brother of the king, is not facing charges. The king has said the royal family is handling the matter privately, with Hamzah placed under house arrest in early April. He has been seen in public just once since then.

But he is the central figure in the case, with the indictment alleging Hamzah conspired with the two defendants “to achieve his personal ambition” of becoming king.

The unprecedented public palace drama has broken taboos in Jordan and sent jitters through foreign capitals, with Western powers rallying behind Abdullah, an indispensable ally in an unstable region. It also exposed rivalries in Jordan’s traditionally discrete Hashemite dynasty and sparked rare public criticism of the king.

Hamzah enjoys wide public popularity, and the defendants are the most senior establishment figures to appear before the security court. Bin Zaid is a distant cousin of the king, while Awadallah is a former top royal adviser.

The trial has been closed to the media and lasted just six sessions. The court rejected defense lawyers' request to bring Prince Hamzah and top royal and political figures to testify.

Defense lawyer Alaa al-Khasawneh said he submitted a 23-page written plea of innocence to the court.

Al-Khasawneh said he asked that the court find the defendants not guilty of charges of sedition and of opposing the regime. He declined to say whether he thought the trial is fair or not, saying he would wait for the verdict, scheduled for Monday. But he said he would appeal any conviction.

Hamzah’s popularity stems from ties he has nurtured with Jordan’s tribes, the bedrock of Hashemite rule. Atef Majali, a tribal leader in the town of Karak, has said he and other sheikhs have met with the prince more than a dozen times over the years, but denied the king was criticized at these events.

The indictment alleged that Hamzah and the two defendants were working on social media messages the prince was to post, with the aim of “inciting some groups in society against the ruling system and state agencies.”

Hamzah has denied sedition claims, saying he is being punished for calling out high-level corruption and mismanagement.

On April 3, the day he was placed under house arrest, more than a dozen tribal and public figures were arrested, including his chief aide. Only Awadallah and bin Zaid remain in detention.

___

Federman reported from Jerusalem.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 billion cloud deal, welcoming new players

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com and possibly other cloud players. Seattle-based Amazon, the biggest cloud computing provider, was widely expected to win the contract.

  • First Look: Lamborghini’s New Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Will Be Its Last Production V-12

    New for the 2022 model year, the Raging Bull’s 12-cylinder flagship finale borrows from the best of its predecessors.

  • How Yash Raj Rallied Support For The Indian Film Industry Workers During Shut-Down: “Our Hearts Go Out To Them”

    Since the coronavirus epidemic became a pandemic in the spring of 2020, few waves have been as deadly as the one India experienced in April and May this year. At the time of writing, confirmed infections have been steadily dropping since reaching a peak of more than 400,000 per day in early May, and, while […]

  • Japan to ship another 1.1M AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan

    Japan is set to send another 1.1 million donated AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan this week to help the self-governing island fight its worst COVID-19 outbreak amid a struggle to get vaccines. Taiwan, which had only a handful of deaths before the latest outbreak, has seen its death toll spike to more than 700. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday the AstraZeneca vaccine is set for shipment on Thursday — Japan's second shipment to Taiwan a month after it donated 1.24 million AstraZeneca doses.

  • Patek Philippe’s Green-Dial Nautilus Is Nearly Impossible to Get. Now One Is Heading to Auction.

    What's more, this one is still sealed in its original factory plastic.

  • Rebekah Vardy claims partial victory in ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle with Coleen Rooney

    Rebekah Vardy has claimed a partial victory in the latest round of the so-called Wagatha Christie legal battle, after a judge ruled that being a "publicity seeker" does not prove she leaked Coleen Rooney’s secrets. However, as part of the ongoing libel dispute between the two footballers’ wives, Mrs Justice Steyn on Wednesday granted Mrs Rooney permission to argue that her rival was “The Secret Wag” who revealed secrets about players’ private lives. Mrs Vardy and Mrs Rooney have been locked in a

  • Teen dies after being shot riding home from Astros game with family, Texas cops say

    Police say the shooting was possibly related to road rage.

  • Politics Seep Into Oil as Diverging Goals Test Saudi-UAE Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Like many relationships, the one between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had long rested on two simple principles for when disputes arose: deal with them behind closed doors or bite your tongue.After the neighbors’ very public spat over future OPEC+ oil output, that’s now looking hopelessly old-fashioned and the consequences are rippling out from the Persian Gulf.Most obviously, the tussle has left a question mark over crude supply as major nations emerge from Covid lock

  • Britney Spears’ Court-Appointed Lawyer Resigns From Conservatorship

    Britney Spears’ court-appointed counsel, attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, will resign from her conservatorship case. Ingham filed a motion to Judge Brenda Penny on Tuesday requesting to stop representing Spears. His resignation will be effective as soon as Spears retains new counsel. Under the terms of the conservatorship, Spears is not allowed to seek out and retain her own legal counsel, so the court will need to appoint her a new lawyer. Ingham is the latest in the team of people surrounding Sp

  • WHO urges countries 'not to lose gains' by prematurely lifting COVID-19 measures

    ZURICH/BENGALARU (Reuters) -World Health Organization emergencies head Michael Ryan urged countries on Wednesday to use extreme caution when lifting COVID-19 restrictions so as "not to lose the gains you've made". Ryan's comments come as England, hosting Europe's soccer championships, prepares to end many COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, European countries ease travel curbs and Indian states relax their lockdowns, despite accelerating infections with the Delta variant worldwide. "The idea that everyone is protected, and it's 'Kumbaya' and everything goes back to normal, I think right now is a very dangerous assumption anywhere in the world, and it's still a dangerous assumption in the European environment," he told reporters during a meeting from Geneva.

  • Israel tears down Bedouin tents in Palestinian village

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel demolished the tent dwellings of at least 63 Bedouin in a village in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a Palestinian official said, in an area designated by the Israeli military as a firing zone. The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said around 35 children were among those at risk of "(forced) transfer" following the demolitions in the Jordan Valley village of Khirbet Humsah. Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of trying to forcibly clear out Khirbet Humsah's Bedouin - who witnesses said remained at the site after the demolitions - to make room for Jewish settlement expansion.

  • Have your say: Will you continue to wear a face mask in crowded spaces after 19 July?

    Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced an end to England's COVID restrictions from 19 July.

  • New results expected in New York City's Democratic mayoral race

    Two weeks after the election to select the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, city election officials are expected to release updated results on Tuesday, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams clinging to a slim lead. Tuesday's tabulation using the city's new ranked-choice voting system should include absentee ballots for the first time, though it is not clear how many of the approximately 125,000 ballots will have been tallied. The city's former sanitation chief, Kathryn Garcia, and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley remain in the running, thanks to ranked-choice ballots, which allowed voters to rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

  • Suspected serial killer indicted on 41 felonies in Delaware after 'brutal crime spree'

    Prosecutors say that Keith Gibson went on a crime spree in Delaware, killing two and hurting four others over the course of roughly three weeks.

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • Texas Woman Who Felt She Was Being Watched Catches Scary Sight On Night-Vision Cameras

    Adriana Garcia's intuition proved correct.

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • College Football Star Ladarius Clardy Dead at 18 After More Than 50 Shots Are Fired at His Car

    "This case cannot go unsolved," Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said at a July 1 press conference. "There's a family that's grieving, there's a community that's grieving."

  • Missing Georgia boy’s body found on Florida beach, officials say. ‘A horrible accident’

    “Of course, this is not the outcome we would have wanted.”

  • One sentence in the Trump Organization indictment suggests more charges are coming, former prosecutor says

    New York prosecutors called CFO Allen Weisselberg "one of the largest individual beneficiaries" of the scheme, suggesting others were involved.