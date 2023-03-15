Lawyer looks to have sex assault charges against Bergen County restaurateur dropped

The attorney for restaurateur Shalom Yehudiel will look to have sexual assault charges against his client dismissed.

Lee Vartan filed a motion to dismiss in state Superior Court in Bergen County on March 6, questioning the prosecution on "several key issues" that weren't addressed when the federal government declined to press charges. The motion is expected to be heard before Judge Christopher Kazlau on April 3.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment.

Yehudiel received acclaim for appearing on the Food Network show "Chopped." Three other women have accused the chef of sexual improprieties. His local restaurants, The Humble Toast and La Cucina Di Nava, lost their kosher supervision contract and were sold to new owners. He was arrested in 2022 in the alleged sexual assault of another underage girl. He denied any wrongdoing.

Contestant Shalom Yehudiel during round 1, as seen on Chopped, Season 46. Yehudiel is the owner of The Humble Toast in Teaneck.

According to the motion, Vartan said the timeline of one of the accusers is impossible and that there is an eyewitness, David Mandigma, who was never spoken to who said the crime didn't happen. Vartan said there is video surveillance footage that proves Mandigma's account.

"Prosecutors repeatedly promised the defense access to the videotape but ultimately never gave it," the motion said.

Vartan said the prosecution hid the truth from the grand jury and that the grand jurors had doubts regarding the state's evidence.

"The State's allegations are quite serious, which makes it all the more disturbing that the state would not conduct basic investigative steps — or put the result of those steps before the grand jury," the motion said.

One of the women filed a lawsuit against Yehudiel after the Prosecutor's Office declined to file charges in her case. A second woman filed a lawsuit but withdrew it.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Shalom Yehudiel charges in Bergen County could be dropped