Lawyer loses temper with Ivanka Trump for ‘three minute’ descriptions

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, arrives to testify in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial - TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP

State lawyer Louis Solomon appeared to lose his temper with Ivanka Trump for giving “three minute” descriptions about hotels and not answering questions.

The court has been shown a letter from the GSA - the government agency that runs the Old Post Office in Washington - in which it expresses concern about Donald Trump’s financial statements.

Ms Trump later travelled to Washington DC for a presentation to the GSA, but appeared to avoid answering whether her father’s financial statements were brought up during the meeting.

Mr Solomon raised his voice, questioning how she could remember other things in such detail but not whether the subject was discussed.

The former president’s daughter, 42, who left the Trump Organisation in 2017 to become a White House advisor to her father, is not a defendant in the case but was subpoenaed to testify.

Mr Trump denies all wrongdoing.

09:40 PM GMT

09:39 PM GMT

Pictured: Ivanka Trump departs court in New York

Ivanka Trump departs court after testifying in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York on Wednesday - ADAM GRAY/AFP

Ivanka Trump departs court after testifying in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York on Wednesday - ADAM GRAY/AFP

09:34 PM GMT

Court dismissed

Court has been dismissed.

09:27 PM GMT

Ivanka Trump dismissed by court

Ms Trump has finished her cross-examination and has been dismissed by the court.

Mr Engoron seemed pleased when Mr Suarez said he had finished his line of questioning, smiling and almost singing “thank you” as he excused Ms Trump.

Ms Trump walked out of the room flanked by security guards, who in her high heels she was practically as tall as.

09:26 PM GMT

Defence lawyer appears to lose temper in court

Defence lawyer Jesus Suarez just appeared to lose his temper.

Mr Suarez, who is cross-examining Ms Trump, accused the attorney general’s legal team of “laughing”.

Turning around and pointing at Mr Solomon, a red-faced Mr Suarez said: “They’re laughing, they’re sitting back here laughing.”

He added: “I want the record to reflect that the government is sitting here laughing” at their attempt to destroy the country.

09:12 PM GMT

Judge hits back at Donald Trump's lawyer for suggestions of bias

Judge Engoron hit back at Mr Trump’s lawyer, Chris Kise’s, suggestion that he is ruling against the defence’s objections more “frequently” than the state because he is biased.

“I don’t count them, I just make the rulings as I see them”, Mr Engoron said.

He added: “You could try to surmise that that’s because of bias or you could try to understand that I think their objections have been of greater validity than yours.”

08:25 PM GMT

Donald Trump had a lot of 'sentimental affection' for Doral estate, says Ivanka

Ms Trump is describing her father’s love for the Doral estate, saying he had visited the country club with his father and had a “love” for the property long before he bought it.

“He told me he took my mother there… they at one time had the greatest spa in the world, they’d gone there as a couple”, she said.

Ms Trump said her father had “a lot of sentimental affection for the property and a strong feeling that it was not living up to its potential physically… or operationally.”

08:14 PM GMT

Trump attorney cross-examines Ivanka Trump

Defence lawyer Jesus Suarez has been asking Ms Trump about her relationship with Ms Vrablic.

Asked whether Ms Vrablic appreciated the relationship, she said: “Yes, she expressed tremendous excitement to have our account”.

When questioned about working with the Deutsche Bank team, Ms Trump replied: “We heard great things about them, we were excited to work with them, we liked their proposal.”

07:56 PM GMT

State questioning of Ivanka Trump ends

The state has finished its questioning of Ivanka Trump.

Unlike her siblings and father, Ms Trump is not a defendant in the case.

Now she will be cross-examined by a defence lawyer Jesus Suarez.

07:27 PM GMT

Ivanka back on the witness stand

The court has resumed after its lunch break.

Ivanka Trump has taken the stand again to resume her testimony.

06:36 PM GMT

Recap: What has happened so far

Ivanka Trump testified that she did not recall details of real-estate deals she worked on at her father’s company.

The court was shown emails between Ms Vravlic and Ms Trump from October 2012 about the refinancing of Trump Chicago.

State lawyer Louis Solomon appeared to lose his temper with Ms Trump for giving “three minute” descriptions about hotels but not answering the question.

06:07 PM GMT

Court takes lunch break

The court has taken a lunch break.

It will return in roughly 50 minutes.

05:52 PM GMT

Lawyer 'appeared to lose temper' with Ivanka Trump

State lawyer Louis Solomon appeared to lose his temper with Ms Trump for giving “three minute” descriptions about hotels but not answering the question.

The court has been shown a letter from the GSA - the government agency that runs the Old Post Office in Washington - in which it expresses concern about Mr Trump’s financial statements.

Ms Trump later travelled to Washington DC for a presentation to the GSA, but appeared to avoid answering whether her father’s financial statements were brought up during the meeting.

Mr Solomon raised his voice, questioning how she could remember other things in such detail but not whether the subject was discussed.

Following the outburst, Ms Trump was asked: “Do you recall at that meeting discussing Donald J Trump’s financial statements in any way?”

She said she did not, but then said the “intention of the meeting” had been “to talk about our vision of the project”.

05:14 PM GMT

Court shown emails between Ms Trump and Ms Vravlic

The court has been shown emails between Ms Vravlic and Ms Trump from October 2012 about the refinancing of Trump Chicago.

In the exchange, Ms Vravlic offers a deal in which she cuts 0.25 per cent from the interest rates on some of the proposed loans.

Ms Trump replies: “You are the best Rosemary, thank you.” In another email she says: “Thanks Rosemary. We all appreciate it.”

04:43 PM GMT

Ivanka bats away questions about her father's statement of financial condition

Ms Trump has batted away questions about her father’s statement of financial condition.

When asked whether she had any role preparing Mr Trump’s statements of financial condition, she said: “Not that I’m aware of.”

Asked whether she provided valuations, she said: “not that I can recall”.

She also said she could not remember reviewing the statements before they were finalised.

The court is now on a 15 minute break.

04:35 PM GMT

Ivanka being grilled on 'irrelevant' topics, Donald Trump's lawyer says

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Chris Kise, has said the topics Ms Trump has so far been grilled on are not relevant to the state’s subpoena.

Mr Kise said Ms Trump had been “dragged here from her home” in Florida to testify on specific “corporate entities”.

He said she was called to testify “under the guise of these corporate entities” and “none of this has to do with any of that”.

Prosecutor Mr Solomon, hit back, saying the emails being reviewed show she was “negotiating the deal from top to bottom”.

04:10 PM GMT

'That could've been a simple yes': Judge criticises Ivanka for long answer

Judge Arthur Engoron has for the first time criticised one of Ms Trump’s answers, saying it was too long.

He spent most of Monday’s session telling her father, Mr Trump, to answer the questions and stop “rambling”.

Asked whether she thought a deal put forward by Deutsche Bank for Doral was a good deal, she said: “I thought generally the deal terms were positive and we proceeded forward.”

Mr Engoron then quipped: “That could’ve been a simple yes.”

03:54 PM GMT

Ivanka's demeanour 'complete opposite' of her father's

Ivanka Trump’s demeanour is the complete opposite of her father’s on Monday, who clashed with the judge and attacked the attorney general.

Ms Trump is answering the questions, thanking court staff when they hand her documents and speaking softly into the microphone.

The former president’s eldest daughter has said she “does not recall” several of prosecution lawyer Louis Solomon’s questions about the financing of Doral golf course in Florida.

To one question about specific financial terms, Ms Trump laughed gently and said: “I think it would be hard for me to answer that today, given all the years removed.”

03:33 PM GMT

Ivanka asked twice by judge to 'speak up'

Ivanka Trump was twice asked by a judge to speak a little louder and move closer to the microphone.

Ms Trump, 42, appeared comfortable during her first ten minutes on the witness stand discussing her employment history in the Trump organisation.

03:28 PM GMT

Ivanka Trump asked about relationship with former Deutsche Bank banker

Ms Trump has been asked about her relationship with Rosemary Vrablic, a former Deutsche Bank private wealth banker who described Ms Trump as the “heir apparent of this Empire.”

Ms Trump said she was introduced to Ms Vravlic by her husband Jared in 2010 or 2011.

She said she “heard Rosemary was a formidable banker” who had “a lot of experience” and was “a great person to have a relationship with”.

03:23 PM GMT

'You cannot cheat for personal gain,' Attorney General tweeted ahead of trial

Ahead of Ivanka Trump’s testimony, Letitia James, the New York attorney general, tweeted:

Today, Ivanka Trump will testify in our case against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.



Ivanka was a senior executive at the organization who secured more favorable loans by using Trump’s fraudulent statements of financial condition.



You cannot cheat for personal gain. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 8, 2023

03:18 PM GMT

My role at Trump organisation 'evolved,' says Ivanka

Ivanka Trump has said her role at the Trump Organisation “evolved” as she gained more experience.

Mr Trump’s eldest daughter was executive vice president of the company when she followed her father to the White House in January 2017.

She said throughout her time at the “family business” she “cut her teeth on various elements of the business” and she had “proved herself”.

03:04 PM GMT

Ivanka called to the stand

Ivanka Trump has been called to the stand.

Judge Arthur Engoron said “who’s she?” when the prosecution named their final witness, prompting some laughter from the court.

Ms Trump glided into the court room before being sworn in and confirming her name and address.

03:02 PM GMT

Letitia James sat in front row

Letitia James, the New York attorney general, is sat in her front-row seat in the gallery.

Ms James spoke briefly to reporters outside the court.

Louis Solomon, the chief of the New York attorney general’s real estate finance division, will lead the questioning of Ivanka Trump.

02:50 PM GMT

Ivanka will try 'distance herself from the company' in testimony, says New York Attorney General

New York attorney general Letitia James said she thinks Ms Trump will try to “distance herself” from her father’s company.

But Ms Trump is “inextricably tied” to the Trump Organisation and to the properties “she helped secure financing for”, Ms James told reporters outside the court.



“You cannot hide from the truth and the facts will belie the truth and the evidence,” Ms James added.



“And so we look forward to her testimony.”

02:36 PM GMT

Protestors shout 'crime family' as Ivanka arrives at court

Some people standing outside the New York Supreme Court shouted “crime family” at Ivanka Trump.

They quickly dispersed after she arrived. Ms Trump, 42, was escorted into the building by a number of law enforcement agents.

She did not give a statement outside the courtroom.

02:08 PM GMT

Ivanka Trump arrives at courthouse

Ivanka Trump has arrived at the New York State Supreme Court in New York City to testify.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, arrives to testify in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, at the New York State Supreme Court - TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP

She did not make a statement outside of the court.

02:06 PM GMT

Outside the courtroom...

While there was a queue of journalists outside the Manhattan court from 6am this morning, it was nothing like the feeding frenzy for Donald Trump on Monday.

The Telegraph has one of the best seats in the house - on the third row in courtroom 300, where Ivanka Trump will take the stand in just over an hour.

The room is filling up slowly under the watch of three police officers.

02:04 PM GMT

Recap: Donald Trump undermines his own case in fraud trial

Here is a reminder of what happened on Monday night.

Donald Trump appeared to undermine his own defence in court on Monday as he admitted he had intervened in the preparation of fraudulent financial documents.

The former president said that “on occasion” he would “have some suggestions” on the valuation of his property empire, claiming the estimates were sometimes “too high”.

The Trump Organisation has been found to have falsely exaggerated the value of property assets and Mr Trump’s net worth, dragging the property mogul and his associates into a civil fraud trial.

Read more from Tony Diver, The Telegraph's US Editor, here

02:02 PM GMT

Good afternoon

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s liveblog.

Ivanka Trump is set to testify in a civil fraud trial that has exposed the inner workings of her father Donald Trump’s business empire and threatens to strip him of prized New York properties.

Her appearance comes after her father became the first former president in more than 100 years to testify in court as a defendant on Monday.

We will be bringing you the latest updates as we have them.

