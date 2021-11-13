Lawyer for Man Accused of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Draws Scrutiny

ATLANTA — When Kevin Gough, a lawyer for one of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, said that the presence of the Rev. Al Sharpton in the courtroom this week had been “intimidating” to jurors — and then added, “We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here” — Sharpton, like many others, seemed equally offended and astonished.

“I’ve been through a lot of trials over the decades,” Sharpton, a 67-year-old civil rights veteran and TV personality, said in an interview with TMZ. “I’ve never had a lawyer ask that I not be able to come to court.”

Gough’s call Thursday for Judge Timothy Walmsley to ban “high-profile members of the African American community,” as Gough called them, from the Brunswick, Georgia, courtroom has been widely condemned.

His statements also seem to fit a pattern of provocation from a lawyer who, during this trial and long before, seems to thrive on it.

Last week, Gough tried to call for a mistrial in the case before opening statements. He sought to convince Walmsley that it was unconstitutional to have jurors come to court on Veterans Day. And he tried unsuccessfully to have peaceful demonstrators — most of whom are calling for justice for Arbery — moved from the front lawn of the Glynn County Courthouse on grounds that they might “intimidate or influence the jury.”

Gough represents defendant William Bryan, who goes by Roddie and is facing a possible life sentence for his role in trying to detain Arbery as he ran through the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick in February 2020.

Outrage over Gough’s comments about Sharpton and other Black pastors spread quickly. “It says something that has been long part of the racist mindset, that Blackness equals intimidation,” said the Rev. William J. Barber II, another civil rights leader who visited the courthouse this week.

On Friday morning, Gough issued an apology in court to “anyone who might have inadvertently been offended.” In a brief phone interview Friday evening, he added: “I have nothing against Al Sharpton. But I don’t represent Al Sharpton. Not today, anyway. In this trial, I represent Roddie Bryan, and my duty is to ensure that Mr. Bryan receives a fair trial.”

Gough, 59, is a well-known presence in the small legal community of Brunswick, population 16,000, in contrast with the other two defendants’ lawyers, who hail from the larger metropolitan areas of Atlanta and Macon.

It is Gough’s demeanor that most closely resembles that of an aw-shucks country lawyer character from the movies, with a voice that honks and drawls and tends to ladle on the folksiness. On Thursday, as he called for — and then appeared to backpedal on — a ban on Black preachers in the courtroom, Gough wondered aloud what it would be like “if a bunch of folks came in here dressed like Colonel Sanders with white masks sitting in the back.”

But Gough’s presentation is, like so much about him, confounding, and sometimes contradictory. Although he attended law school at the University of Georgia, Gough grew up in New York. He spent a number of years heading up the Republican Party in Glynn County, Georgia, and said he was legal director for two years of a group called the Poor and Minority Justice Association. From 1989 to 1993, he was a prosecutor in the local district attorney’s office. For four years starting in 2012, he represented the poorest defendants in his community as the Brunswick Judicial Circuit public defender.

He was fired from the public defender job for a number of reasons. Among them was the allegation that he fomented a culture of “fear and intimidation” in the office, according to statements during his appeals hearing from Bryan P. Tyson, who was then the executive director of the state public defender council.

Tyson, in a letter firing Gough, noted that a female employee in Gough’s office had accused him of retaliation after she had filed a sexual harassment complaint against another employee. The state public defender “credited her claim of retaliation,” Tyson wrote, and “took remedial action.”

Tyson also chided Gough for engaging in a “media campaign” that took aim at the Brunswick-area district attorney at the time, Jackie Johnson. Gough had publicly accused Johnson of failing to file cases in a timely manner, a move that he said wasted taxpayer money and impeded indigent clients’ right to a speedy trial.

Tyson said in his letter that Gough had also accused the district attorney of being too cozy with local police, and said that Gough had complained that the Superior Court was being run “as a debtors’ prison,” issuing steep restitution and probation fees to the poor.

On Friday, Gough declined to comment on the firing. But at the time, his dismissal was fervently opposed by the local NAACP chapter.

“Take the person who is most capable of defending the poor, the needy and the downtrodden and remove him from the office, what will they replace it with? With someone who will go about to get along,” the Rev. Leonard Small, an African American civil rights activist, said at that time in his defense of Gough, according to a TV news report.

Gough threatened to go on a hunger strike if a number of demands by the NAACP pertaining to the local justice system were not met.

Last year, Johnson was voted out of office amid criticism of her role in the Arbery case, in which his three pursuers walked free for weeks after the killing. This year, a grand jury indicted Johnson on charges of obstruction of police and violating her public oath, on grounds that she showed “favor and affection” to one of the defendants in the case, Gregory McMichael, who had formerly worked in her office as an investigator.

Long before the trial about Arbery’s death started, Gough raised eyebrows by appearing on CNN with his client, who had not yet been arrested, and intervening when the anchor, Chris Cuomo, tried to ask Bryan questions about the case.

“My client is a mechanic with a high school education, and if you’ve ever been to the high schools around here, that’s not necessarily saying much, OK?” Gough said.

Three days before Bryan’s arrest, Gough released a statement saying that his client, who had recorded the killing of Arbery on his phone, was merely a witness to the February 2020 shooting.

Gough even pleaded with two high-profile lawyers working with Arbery’s family, Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt, to stop calling for Bryan to be charged, arguing that they had made Bryan a “sitting duck” for retaliatory attacks.

“Killing off the star witness for the prosecution will not help bring Ahmaud’s killers to justice,” he said.

