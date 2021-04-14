Lawyer: Man accused in Texas mass shooting was harassed

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — The employee accused of opening fire at a Texas cabinet-making company was harassed by his colleagues before he fatally shot one man and wounded five other co-workers, his lawyer said.

Larry Bollin remained in a Brazos County jail Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the shootings last week. The 27-year-old is also accused of shooting and wounding a state trooper as authorities searched for him.

Bollin's court-appointed lawyer, Craig Greaves, told KBTX-TV that harassments from his client's colleagues at Kent Moore Cabinets may have motivated the shooting at one of the company's facilities in Bryan, a community about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

Greaves told The Associated Press that he had one meeting with Bollin and declined to provide more detail on the case or alleged harassments. He said he's seeking a mental health evaluation for his client.

After his arrest Thursday, Bollin gave a two-hour interview to investigators and told them “everything,” said Greaves told the broadcaster.

“This won’t be a guilt or innocence case,” he said. "It will be purely about the sentencing.”

In a statement posted on its Facebook page last week, Kent Moore Cabinets said “our hearts are hurting” and asked for “thoughts and prayers” for its employees and their families. A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

