Lawyer for man charged with 50+ drug crimes backs out

Nov. 16—LIMA — A Lima man charged with 57 crimes related to fentanyl, heroin and marijuana will be represented by the public defender's office or court-appointed counsel after he failed to pay his lawyer.

Eric Upthegrove, Jr., 39, who is charged with more than 40 first-degree felonies, most of which are related to fentanyl possession or trafficking, said at a Wednesday hearing that he has become unable to afford lawyer Dustin Blake. This change in representation may delay a potential trial and future hearings.

According to an indictment, Upthegrove possessed and distributed many of the drugs between Sept. 11, 2021 and Sept. 12, 2021. Many of the charges have money and gun foreiture specifications, as well as firearm and major drug offender specifications. If convicted, Upthegrove would face a longer prison sentence.

Ronald Hesseling II, 42, and Nicoya Darby, 35, are also charged in the drug ring, but Upthegrove faces the highest number of charges.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said once new counsel is arranged, future hearings and a trial date will be scheduled.