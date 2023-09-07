Lawyer: Man charged with shooting Erie police sergeant not aware officers outside home

Erie resident Patrick Gleba admitted that, on the early morning of July 30, he fired gunshots from a rifle through a window air conditioner, then through a wall, because he thought someone was trying to break into his East 22nd Street residence, a Pennsylvania State Police investigator testified on Thursday.

But Gleba said he didn't know there were police officers outside, including an Erie police sergeant who was shot through the leg, when he fired the weapon, according to Cpl. Chris Wingard's testimony.

Whether or not Gleba knew he was firing on the police that morning promises to be the central argument in the ongoing criminal case against Gleba, 27, as it advances in court.

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro held Gleba for court on all charges, including attempted homicide and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, following his preliminary hearing in Courtroom H of the Erie County Courthouse Thursday morning. Gleba's lawyer, Gene Placidi, argued unsuccessfully after testimony that charges including those related to the police, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and attempted manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, should be dropped because Gleba did not know police were outside and the officers never announced themselves.

Gleba remains in the Erie County Prison on $300,000 bond.

Shots fired and wounded officer

Police accuse Gleba of firing numerous gunshots from a duplex at 507-509 E. 22nd St. as city police officers responded to the residence shortly before 5 a.m. on July 30. Officers went to the duplex after the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire in that area, according to investigators.

One of the gunshots Gleba is accused of firing went through the leg of Erie police Sgt. David Stucke, who ran for cover before fellow officers loaded him into a patrol vehicle and rushed him to UPMC Hamot. Stucke, who remains off duty, was present for Thursday's preliminary hearing but did not testify.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Reichart presented testimony from two Erie police officers who were at the scene of the shooting and from Wingard, who investigated the shooting and filed the criminal charges against Gleba.

One of the officers testified that after he arrived at the duplex he was walking up a driveway beside it, with Stucke in front of him, when more than 10 gunshots went off and he turned to run out of the driveway. The officer said there was a break in the gunfire, and as he turned to figure out what to do, the gunshots started again.

After a police vehicle was moved in front of the house to illuminate it, the officer said he saw the front door of the duplex open and a male appear with his hands up. The officer said under questioning by Placidi that when the front door opened, the man with his hands up was saying he was sorry.

An Erie police corporal testified that he heard more than 10 gunshots when he arrived on the scene, saw officers running out of the driveway and found Stucke laying on the ground, attempting to put on a tourniquet. The corporal said he grabbed Stucke, who was unresponsive and bleeding profusely from his leg, pulled him behind some other police vehicles and helped put on another tourniquet.

The patrol officer and corporal both said under questioning that they made a tactical approach to the duplex when they first arrived, with their emergency lights off.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny addresses the media on the condition of Sgt. David Stucke, who was shot through the leg while responding to a shots-fired incident in the city on July 30-, 2023, during a news conference at Pennsylvania State Police Troop E headquarters in Lawrence Park Township on July 31, 2023.

Suspect's statements to police

Wingard testified under questioning by Reichart that Gleba told him during an interview that he was at home after getting into a fight with his girlfriend when he thought someone was breaking into his residence through the air conditioning unit. Gleba related that his girlfriend had been bringing people to the residence prior to the morning of the shooting, so he thought it might have been those people who were trying to break in, according to Wingard's testimony.

Gleba said he then "tact'ed up," put on protective clothing and went upstairs with a semiautomatic rifle before breaking a window and pushing out the screen. He said he then fired the weapon into the air conditioning unit and into the driveway, Wingard testified.

According to Gleba's statement to police, he told a neighbor that someone was trying to break into the residence and texted the same message to a friend. Gleba said he did so in hopes that the neighbor and friend would call 911, Wingard said.

After shooting from upstairs, Gleba said he went back downstairs and crouched under a dining room table before firing gunshots through a wall, Wingard testified. Gleba told police he ended up going to the front door, where he noticed the police were outside, according to the testimony.

Wingard said under questioning by Placidi that Gleba stated he never heard anyone outside say they were police officers and did not see any flashing emergency lights. He said under redirect from Reichart that Gleba did say he should have known the police were out there because he assumed his neighbor and friend were calling the police.

