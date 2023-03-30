Arrest orders issued for 6 in Mexican detention center fire

3
MARÍA VERZA and MARK STEVENSON
·4 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican court issued arrest orders Thursday for six people in relation to the fire that killed 39 migrants at a detention facility this week in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, according to the federal prosecutor leading the investigation.

Sara Irene Herrerías said they include three officials from the National Immigration Institute, two private security guards contracted by the agency and the detained migrant accused of starting the fire. She said five of the six had already been arrested and would face charges of homicide and causing injuries.

At least 39 migrants died after apparently starting a fire inside a holding cell at the facility Monday night. More than two dozen others were injured.

Federal Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said 27 migrants remained hospitalized, all of them in either serious or critical condition. One other migrant had been discharged, she said. The migrant accused of starting the fire suffered only slight injuries and has already been released from the hospital, presumably into custody.

Rodríguez also said the private security firm involved, which she identified as Grupo de Seguridad Privada CAMSA, had a federal contract to provide security at immigration facilities in 23 states. She said it would have its operating permit revoked and face a fine.

Forty-eight federal agents would take over security duties at migrant facilities in the state of Chihuahua, where the fire occurred, Rodríguez said.

A video from a security camera inside the Ciudad Juarez facility showed guards walking away when the fire started inside the cell holding migrants and not making any attempt to release them. It was not clear whether those guards had keys to the cell doors.

On Wednesday, a complaint filed with federal investigators from the federal Attorney General’s Office accused the state's top immigration official of knowing about the fire but ordering that the migrants not be released.

The complaint filed by lawyer Jorge Vázquez Campbell said retired Navy Rear Adm. Salvador González Guerrero, the Chihuahua state delegate for the National Immigration Institute, “gave the order by way of a phone call that under no circumstances should the migrants ‘housed’ inside the place where the fire started be released.”

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the allegations nor to a request to speak with González.

Campbell said he would not reveal his clients' identities for their protection, beyond saying they were connected to the case.

Mexican authorities announced Wednesday that eight suspects who worked at the facility were under investigation, as well as the migrant accused of starting the fire. Herrerías said then that González was not one of the eight officials called in to give statements about the incident.

Herrerías, the prosecutor, said Thursday that their investigation would include the entire chain of command for the immigration facility to determine what actions or omissions could be punishable.

Asked directly whether González had been called in to give a statement, Rodríguez said that prosecutors would not say anything which could jeopardize the case, but that the investigation would go where it needed to.

Campbell said his clients told him that one of the detained migrants asked a guard for a cigarette and a lighter and then five migrants who had been detained that day began to protest.

“The officials made fun of them, they got irritated, and two of them (migrants) set a mattress on fire,” Campbell said.

That was the moment, Campbell said, that immigration agents at the facility notified González of the fire and he “told them not to do anything and under no circumstances should they let them leave.”

Herrerías said Wednesday that prosecutors had not yet seen any evidence that such a call was made, but the investigation was continuing.

Authorities in the region have known that foam mattresses in such facilities are easily set alight and can cause thick clouds of dangerous smoke, ever since a similar fire at a state-run home for troubled youths in Guatemala killed 41 girls in 2017.

“That is part of the investigation, the question of why those mattresses caught fire,” Rodríguez said Thursday. “We will look at why these mattresses ignited, when that shouldn't have happened.”

Rodríguez refused to answer questions about the cell being locked, the location of the keys and where the lighter came, saying those issues were all part of the investigation.

Mexico's immigration detention centers have been plagued for years by accusations of corruption and bad conditions.

The circumstances of the fire have angered families across the region who were still awaiting confirmation of whether their loved ones were dead or alive.

Late Wednesday, hundreds of migrants walked across the border in Ciudad Juarez in protest and turned themselves over to U.S. authorities.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that he had told the attorney general to not give anyone special consideration and that impunity would not be permitted.

Recommended Stories

  • Video said to show fire in Mexico migrant center

    STORY: New video has emerged that is believed to be surveillance camera footage from inside the Mexican detention center near the U.S. border, where Monday's fire disaster killed at least 38 migrants.And it appears to show how quickly the smoke and flames spread throughout the facility, the latest in a string of disasters in recent years as both countries grapple with record levels of crossings, including another spike in recent weeks.In the video you can see migrants kicking at the door of their cell with flames nearby. People in uniforms are seen walking past and making no attempt to open the gate. The fire was apparently started by migrants protesting deportations. Within moments the smoke is so thick you can no longer see.Reuters was unable to find file images or video of the room in which the video was captured to independently verify the footage.Activists have frequently voiced concern over poor conditions and overcrowding at detention centers as migration has risen.Raniel Murillo is a migrant from Venezuela, who believes his friend died in the incident.He's telling us the guards could have opened the gates, but didn't help them because they didn't feel like it. "The guards treat you badly," he says.Daniela Marquez, also from Venezuela, says some of the migrants had been detained for a month. They cried out in hunger, she says, because they didn't have food. "They had families."Mexico's foreign minister has said that those "directly responsible" for the disaster have been turned over to investigators, without elaborating.The government of El Salvador, which says several of its citizens are among the dead, has condemned the actions of the facility staff.

  • Mexican prosecutors investigating murder in deadly fire at migrant center

    CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) -Migrants were locked in a cell as a blaze spread killing 39 people at a detention center in Mexico, witnesses and a survivor said on Wednesday, as Mexican prosecutors said they were investigating the incident as a possible homicide. Prosecutors have identified eight people who may be responsible for the deaths on Monday at the center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said at a news conference Wednesday. The people are two federal agents, a state migration officer and five members of a private security firm, she added.

  • Moment guards 'leave migrants to die' during fire at Mexico detention centre that killed 39

    Mexican prosecutors have announced a murder investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants in a detention centre fire, accusing the people in charge of doing nothing to help them escape.

  • Families seek answers from Mexico deadly fire

    Migrants gathered on Tuesday, to seek answers about the whereabouts of their relatives who were inside the migration detention center which caught fire in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, where 40 died. (March 29)

  • Ex-councillor sentenced for US drug trafficking via video link in 'legal first'

    A former Labour councillor has been convicted and sentenced by videolink in the US for his part in an international drug trafficking conspiracy, in what lawyers believe to be a legal first.

  • Has San Diego State’s Final Four run secured its move to the Pac-12? | College Basketball Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’&nbsp;Dan Wetzel&nbsp;and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss San Diego State’s run to the 2023 Final Four, and debate how it may have affected the Aztecs’ future conference alignment.

  • Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Releases Text Messages He Claims Show Woman Taking Blame for Fight

    An attorney for Jonathan Majors released text messages on Thursday that he claims came from the woman whom he is accused of assaulting, in which she appears to take the blame for the fight. According to the messages, which have not been independently verified, the woman wrote Majors afterwards that “I told them it was […]

  • Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter and accuses him of espionage

    Russian authorities say they've arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, accusing him of espionage. CBS News anchors spoke with senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata about the arrest, and correspondent Christina Ruffini, about how the Biden administration is responding.

  • Jared Kushner's PE firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar - NYT

    The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions. Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

  • Theology professor reacts to hospitalization of Pope Francis

    Candida Moss, a professor of theology for the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, joins Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to react to the hospitalization of Pope Francis. He was admitted to a facility in Rome Wednesday to receive treatment for a respiratory infection.

  • Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter

    Russia’s top security agency says an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges. (March 30)

  • Israeli author: Netanyahu legacy imperiled by judicial plan

    The Israeli historian, philosopher and best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari said Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may go down in history as the man who destroyed Israel. Harari, who has been vocal about his opposition to a proposed judicial overhaul by Netanyahu’s right-wing government, said the long-serving prime minister has divided the country to preserve his political longevity. This has caused rifts that will be difficult to heal, Harari said.

  • Time Is Running Out for the Mystery Owner of This Abandoned Superyacht, Which Might Soon Go to Auction

    If you’ve got some deep pockets and a yearning for a superyacht, you may want to head to the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean. Bloomberg reports that a 267-foot superyacht has been abandoned at a dock in the island nation. It’s racking up dock fees and the government says if it isn’t claimed soon, it’s going to auction the ship.

  • Mark Russell, Piano-Playing Political Satirist, Dies at 90

    Mark Russell, the sly satirist who skewered America’s political elite for more than a half-century by blending stand-up comedy with biting song parodies, died Thursday. He was 90. Russell died at his home in Washington of complications from prostate cancer, his wife, Alison, told The Washington Post. Perhaps best known for his series of one-man […]

  • Gun injuries sending more Americans, especially kids, to emergency rooms -study

    Emergency rooms in the U.S. saw a significant rise in the number of patients with gun injuries during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Thursday. Of all age groups, those between 0–14 years experienced the largest increase in the proportion of gun injury emergency room visits, the study said. About 40 children and young adolescents with gun injuries visited U.S. emergency rooms each week on average in 2022, up from 2019's weekly average of about 29.

  • Editorial: Migrant deaths at Mexican detention center symbolize failed immigration policies

    Mexico and the U.S. are failing miserably in addressing the historic number of migrants escaping repressive regimes. This tragedy underscores need for better immigration policies.

  • Ecuador lawmaker says there is 'compelling' graft evidence against President Lasso

    Ecuador's opposition has compelling evidence to present against President Guillermo Lasso at his impeachment hearing, a lawmaker said on Thursday, including irregularities in a crude oil shipping contract overseen by Lasso. The Constitutional Court gave the green light on Wednesday night to begin impeachment hearings for alleged embezzlement in the National Assembly, where Lasso does not have a majority and has clashed with legislators. "The evidence is compelling, it is irrefutable, and we are going to present it," opposition lawmaker Viviana Veloz, who filed the impeachment petition alongside 59 others in mid-March, told a local TV channel.

  • At least 39 have died in migrant center fire. Blame extreme US, Mexico border policies.

    Deaths of dozens of migrants at an immigration detention center in Mexico is outrageous, a direct result of both countries' ineffective border policies

  • Pope recovering, hospital treatment continues

    STORY: Pope Francis' health is improving and he has started working again, after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection.That's according to a Vatican spokesman, who also said treatment for the pontiff is ongoing. All of this comes as preparations for Easter events were underway on Thursday (March 30).The pope was unexpectedly taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday (March 29) after complaining of breathing difficulties. It is not clear when Francis might leave the hospital, though the Vatican said he was expected to spend a "few days" there. Italian news agency ANSA reported earlier that nursing staff were "very optimistic" that he could be discharged ahead of Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2.The start of a hectic week of ceremonies leading to Easter Sunday on April 9.It is not yet clear if the pope will be able to take part in the various services, even if he were to leave hospital by the weekend.The Catholic Church's faithful have come out to show their support for the pontiff."I hope he recovers well and soon because we need a pope like him who continues to give us strength and hope.""Our faith, we believe Pope Francis soon we will celebrate with him the Easter vigil "He will come back soon. I believe so." On Thursday, Francis tweeted that he was "touched by the many messages received in these hours" and expressed his "gratitude for the closeness and prayer."His hospitalization has raised fresh concerns over the health of the 86-year-old pontiff.And revived speculation over a possible resignation on health grounds.Francis, who this month marked 10 years as pope, is sometimes short of breath and generally more exposed to respiratory problems. He had part of one lung removed in his early 20s when training to be a priest in his native Argentina.The pope also suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon, and has a problem with his right knee that causes mobility issues.

  • Former Trump Organization exec Allen Weisselberg cuts ties with attorneys

    The move comes as a Manhattan grand jury is believed to be nearing a decision on whether to charge Trump in a long-running hush money investigation.