Lawyer misconduct charges in Kentucky have long been secret. Why that's about to change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to lawyers accused of misconduct, the Kentucky Bar Association and Supreme Court have always leaned toward protecting attorneys rather than the public.

In 39 states, including Indiana, complaints against lawyers are made public once probable cause is found for the allegations — or even sooner. But in Kentucky, by rule they have been kept secret unless the accused lawyer is found guilty.

That has meant an unsuspecting client may select an attorney without knowing he or she is the target of serious or multiple charges.

Now, that is finally about to change.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., said Tuesday the Supreme Court has unanimously agreed to amend its rules to open the process once a lawyer is formally charged with misconduct and given a chance to respond.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. says the amended rule "strikes the appropriate balance" between protecting lawyers and the public.

In an interview, Minton said the change brings Kentucky into conformity with the majority of states and “strikes the appropriate balance” between protecting lawyers and the public.

Former KBA President Sheryl Snyder, who advocated decades ago for the change, said the court’s decision is a “welcome, important progressive step toward transparency and accountability.”

Will it hurt lawyers' reputations?

For decades, Kentucky ignored the recommendation of the American Bar Association that all records of lawyer disciplinary agencies be available to the public after a determination that misconduct probably occurred and the filing and service of formal charges.

Opposing Kentucky bar leaders and attorneys have said It could allow a lawyer’s reputation to be ruined based on bogus complaints from unhappy clients.

Twice, the Supreme Court considered and rejected proposals to change the rule, including once under Minton.

But the American Bar Association said in a 2018 report that in three states where complaints against lawyers become public as soon as they are filed — Florida, Oregon and West Virginia — there was no evidence of any harm to lawyers.

Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously approved amended rule allowing clients to find out if their if their prospective lawyer has been charged with misconduct.

'Conjecture and emotion'

And the report said arguments again open disciplinary procedures are based on “conjecture and emotion, not experience.”

“If the lawyer has been disciplined, a prospective client should be allowed to determine whether that action justified not going to the lawyer for assistance,” the report said.

The Courier Journal in the 1980s reported that a defendant facing a possible death sentence unknowingly hired a lawyer who was about to resign over disciplinary charges. The attorney surrendered his license after the client was found guilty of murder but before the sentencing stage in his trial.

In the most egregious example, at least seven women hired Louisville lawyer Norman “Nick” Belker, who proceeded to molest them under the guise he had to personally examine them to evaluate their injury cases — not knowing he had been investigated by the bar for the same misconduct years earlier.

Probable cause was found for the earlier complaints, but the KBA’s board of governors dismissed them, saying they were “preposterous.” And the public was never told about the allegations.

Belker was finally disbarred in 1999. The fact the bar had swept the earlier claims under the rug emerged only because Belker’s former partner made them a matter of record in a lawsuit over a disputed lease.

Battle not over for lawyer records

The battle over bar records is not over, however.

In a pending case, Louisville lawyer Laura Landenwich has subpoenaed disciplinary records of a Bullitt County lawyer who is accused in a lawsuit of a decades-long scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from a trust he managed.

Landenwich, who represents the beneficiaries of the late Lee O. Gaston, a Shepherdsville furniture store owner who died in 1990, said she hopes the disciplinary files show how many bar complaints have been filed against the attorney, John A. Schmidt.

She also said they may shed light on the role of Stock Yards Bank, which the suit accuses of violating its duty to protect money held in trust. The bank has denied liability.

The Kentucky Office of Bar Counsel, which prosecutes discipline cases, together with Schmidt’s attorney, James Grohmann, has moved to quash the subpoena.

In their motion, which was filed before Minton announced the Supreme Court decided to open future cases, they argue such records are confidential and not subject to a subpoena in a suit.

“It is essential that the records of a disciplinary proceeding conducted by the Bar Association with respect to one of its members be privileged against intrusion,” they say.

But in court papers, Landenwich said that assertion is “offensive to notions of fairness and equal justice, and it is legally wrong.”

In an interview, she said she was furious that bar officials were “going out of their way to protect” an alleged “perpetrator of massive fraud and to keep victims in the dark.”

The subpoena’s fate will be decided by Special Judge John Alexander.

Landenwich said the amended Supreme Court rule will make the records she subpoenaed public, but Bar Association executive director John Meyers said he doesn't think it will be applied retroactively.

Schmidt, a former Bullitt County master commissioner, already has been found to have misappropriated $81,000 when he was in office and to have routinely failed to collect and timely disburse the proceeds of judicial sales.

The Judicial Conduct Commission publicly reprimanded him last year. Master commissioners assist circuit courts in part by conducting sales of property to satisfy liens, mortgages or claims of ownership.

Schmidt, who disappeared for two weeks in December 2019, has not been charged with a crime, according to court records.

He is still licensed to practice law in Kentucky but is listed as “inactive” in a category for members with a mental or physical disability.

Grohmann said Schmidt was under treatment for conditions that impair his ability to practice law and his office shuttered.

Under Supreme Court rules, a lawyer on inactive status is not subject to discipline.

Landenwich said Schmidt could continue indefinitely on that status, which would keep her from investigating the lawsuit unless she has access to the bar’s disciplinary records.

