Lawyer: Muncie man charged in Greenway slaying not competent to stand trial

MUNCIE, Ind. — An attorney for a Muncie man charged with murder has suggested his client is not competent to stand trial.

Jason De'Andre Harris, 33, is accused of fatally shooting Erik Sparks, a 28-year-old Muncie man, on Feb. 7.

Muncie police said the slaying took place after Harris had forced Sparks — who shared a home with Harris' brother — to walk with him on the Cardinal Greenway north of McGalliard Road.

In addition to murder, Harris is charged with criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony, obstruction of justice and theft.

The Muncie man's lawyer, Mark Nicholson of Indianapolis, in recent weeks filed a motion asking that his client be examined by mental health professionals to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

According to Nicholson, Harris:

Is "unable to aid in his defense preparation."

Has been "unable to remember events connected with this case."

Has a "prior history of mental illness dating back to his early childhood."

Delaware Circuit Court 5 Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. responded by appointing local psychologist Bob Hatfield and psychiatrist Craig Buckles to examine Harris.

The murder trial is now scheduled for Jan. 9.

Nicholson maintained his request for mental health evaluations was "not made to hinder or delay, but to promote the interest of justice."

Harris was convicted of aggravated battery in 2020 after he was accused of severely beating a roommate in their apartment.

He was convicted of the same charge in 2017 after being charged with attacking his brother with a knife.

