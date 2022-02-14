Lawyer names woman, 79, who fell to her death from Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A lawyer for the family of the woman who fell to her death from the Royal Park Bridge on Feb. 6 identified the woman publicly for the first time Monday.

Carol Wright, 79, fell through an opening on the drawbridge, Lance C. Ivey, an attorney for her family, said at a news conference by the bridge, at Okeechobee Boulevard and Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach.

The Royal Park Bridge was closed to all traffic Sunday afternoon as West Palm Beach police and fire rescue respond after cyclist fell and died, after striking a lower portion of the bridge structure February 6, 2022.

Wright, a retired journalist who at one time worked for the Palm Beach Daily News, was walking her bike onto the bridge at about 1 p.m., just before the pedestrian gates started to go down, and was about 10 feet away from the sidewalk when the bridge started to rise, Ivey said.

She tried to hold on to a railing, then lost her grip and fell about 50-60 feet to her death, city police have said.

"Carol was legally there to be seen," Lance C. Ivey told reporters Monday morning while seated next to Wright's niece in front of the bridge.

The West Palm Beach police investigation into her death remains open, and the Florida Department of Transportation, which oversees the bridge, said it is "actively" working with law-enforcement agencies looking into the incident.

Ivey said he is waiting on more information to come out before deciding whether to file a lawsuit.

A man with a skateboard who was on the fixed span, just several feet away, tried to grab her, but couldn't hold on. Police had not identified him.

The bridge, which spans about one-third of a mile and links Palm Beach with downtown West Palm Beach, remained closed for six hours while police investigated the woman's death.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team performed a high-angle operation, using ropes and harnesses, to lower firefighters 50-60 feet beneath the bridge’s surface to reach the victim, who had landed on a concrete surface where the mechanical components of the drawbridge are located.

