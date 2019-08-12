Suspect in Norway mosque shooting to stay silent

People gather to show support, outside the mosque Islamic Cultural Centre in Oslo, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. One person was shot and lightly injured at a mosque in a western suburb of the capital, Oslo on Saturday. The Oslo Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting took place Saturday afternoon in Baerum. It said a suspect was in custody and no one else is thought to have been involved. (Fredrik Hagen /NTB scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A suspected gunman accused of an attempted terrorist attack on an Oslo mosque and separately killing his teenage stepsister appeared in court Monday for a hearing, but his defense lawyer said he "will use his right not to explain himself for now."

Unni Fries declined to comment on Norwegian media reports that the suspect was inspired by shootings in New Zealand, where a gunman killed 51 people in March, and on Aug. 3 in El Paso, Texas, which left at least 22 dead.

Her client was arrested Saturday after he entered the Al-Noor Islamic Center in Baerum, an Oslo suburb. Police said several shots were fired but did not specify what type of weapon was used. One person was slightly injured before people inside the mosque held the suspect until police arrived on the scene.

Police then raided the suspect's nearby house and found the body of his 17-year-old stepsister.

The suspect smiled as he appeared in court Monday with two black eyes and bruises on his face. Police had said that he was prepared to cause deaths and more injuries but didn't succeed because people inside the mosque helped neutralize him.

The suspect has not been identified by officials but Norwegian media reported he was a 21-year-old Norwegian man named Philip Manshaus. Dagbladet, one of Norway largest newspapers, reported that on day of the attack, Manshaus wrote online he had been "chosen" by "Saint (Brenton) Tarrant", the Christchurch gunman.

The name of the Oslo mosque is similar to the one in the New Zealand attacks.

Prosecutors want him held on terror charges for four weeks.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg called the attempted attack a "direct attack on Norwegian Muslims."

The suspect's thwarted plans recall those of the Norwegian right-wing extremist who in 2011 killed 77 people in 2011. Anders Behring Breivik is serving a 21-year prison sentence for carrying out a terror attack.