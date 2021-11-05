Lawyer: Pakistan acquits Czech model sentenced in drug case

·1 min read

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Czech model who was sentenced to eight years on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates will be freed next week following her acquittal by an appeals court, her lawyer said Friday.

According to the lawyer, Tereza Hluskova was acquitted by an appeals court earlier this week in the eastern city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

Her attorney, Saiful Malook, said the now 24-year-old Hluskova will be released early next week after completion of paperwork.

She was arrested in January 2018 in possession of 8.5 kilograms, or 19 pounds, of heroin at the Lahore airport from where she was heading to Ireland via the UAE. Her sentence also included an $800 fine.

At the time of the arrest and during her trial, Hluskova, who had come to Pakistan to work as a model, pleaded she was innocent and that someone else placed the narcotics in her luggage.

Authorities in Pakistan regularly arrest both Pakistanis and foreigners over drug smuggling.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand eye T20 World Cup semi-finals to leave India on edge

    New Zealand defeated Namibia by 52 runs on Friday to move closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals and leave title favourites India facing a desperate battle to survive.

  • Shahana Hanif On Making History As New York City's First Muslim Woman Councilmember

    Hanif spoke to TIME about her historic victory, the importance of representation and her identity as a Bangladeshi woman with lupus

  • Meet the Woman Behind This Oprah's Favorite Things Brand Who's Taking Chai Making Mainstream

    "You’ll never see an Indian person order chai from Starbucks."

  • US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020

    A Muslims Giving Back volunteer delivers warm food to a homeless man in New York City in April 2020. P Photo/Wong Maye-EMuslim Americans gave more to charity in 2020 than non-Muslims, we found in a new study. They are also more likely to volunteer, we learned. Only 1.1% of all Americans are Muslim, and their average income is lower than non-Muslims’. But as we explained in our Muslim American Giving 2021 report, their donations encompassed 1.4% of all giving from individuals. U.S. Muslims, a hig

  • Vietnam seeks information from Iran about seized oil tanker

    Vietnam was seeking more information Thursday about a Vietnamese oil tanker that was seized at gunpoint last month by Iranian soldiers in the Gulf of Oman, while vowing to ensure the safety and humane treatment of the ship's crew members. Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Sothys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia. The episode was the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

  • All 24 women senators urge Biden to create a plan to protect the 'basic human rights' of Afghan women and girls

    "American disengagement from Afghanistan puts at risk hard-won gains for Afghan women and girls," the bipartisan group of senators wrote.

  • Coons and Carper, see that the Freedom to Vote Act passes | Opinion

    We urge Sen. Tom Carper and Sen. Chris Coons to do everything in their power to ensure that the Freedom to Vote Act passes in the Senate.

  • Hamas 'guardian' law keeps Gaza woman from studying abroad

    Afaf al-Najar had found a way out of Gaza. The 19-year-old won a scholarship to study communications in Turkey, secured all the necessary travel documents and even paid $500 to skip the long lines at the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Travel in and out of Gaza, a coastal territory that is home to more than 2 million Palestinians, has been severely restricted since 2007, when Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces.

  • Baby Gorilla Born at Cleveland Zoo for the First Time in Park's History: 'We're Thrilled'

    A male western lowland gorilla was born at Cleveland Metroparks for the first time in the zoo's 139-year history on Oct. 26

  • 'Play like this, nobody beats us,' says Jadeja as India stay alive

    India stayed alive at the T20 World Cup with a quickfire eight-wicket rout of Scotland on Friday as star spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed: "If we play like this, nobody can beat us."

  • Expensive Wheat Is Cooling Imports From Key Buyer Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- As countries around the world load up on wheat, there’s a sign that one significant importer is starting to be put off by surging prices.Most Read from BloombergResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With It‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Paki

  • Intel’s Rally Is a Ruse and Traders Should Fade It

    Last month saw bears torpedoe Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) after earnings for the third quarter in a row. At its low point, INTC stock had fallen 30% from this year’s high. Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com This has taken place while the Nasdaq, and more importantly the semiconductor industry itself, has been notching new all-time highs. It’s clear the Street continues to be disappointed at the performance of the company. Signs of life have cropped up, however.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock

  • Glenn Youngkin Is Donald Trump Dressed Up as Jeb Bush

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyMolly Jong-Fast talks with Eric Boehlert of Press Run about how the hangover from the Trump years is lingering.“Everything has to be a churning drama” now, says Boehlert, and, judging from the press stories, losing a big local race in Virginia basically marked the end of the Democratic Party—even as “COVID is coming down unemployment is down and the stock market is at 36,000.” When Obama lost Virginia and New Jersey in 2009,” he notes, The New York Time

  • Macron's ex-bodyguard handed jail sentence over May Day assaults

    PARIS (Reuters) -A former security adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron was sentenced on Friday to three years in jail, two of them suspended, over charges including roughing up May Day protesters in 2018, media reported. The May Day scandal was an embarrassment for Macron, who is expected to run again in elections next year. The court said Alexandre Benalla, who was also found guilty of illegally using diplomatic passports and illegally carrying a weapon, acted with "a feeling of impunity and omnipotence", a franceinfo reporter present in the courthouse said on Twitter https://twitter.com/SophieNeumayer/status/1456618055828660236.

  • Ohio Republicans have swapped principles for Trumpism

    Though Republicans control all branches of state government, they appear either too distracted by the Trumpist agenda or too disinterested to actually govern in a conservative manner.

  • Key LGBT+ advocacy group in China closes

    Queer Advocacy Online also withdrew its social media accounts from Weibo and WeChat

  • How Michigan State football coach Nick Saban took the LSU job without visiting Baton Rouge

    Alabama football coach Nick Saban shared the story about his wife, Terry Saban, during his Thursday radio show.

  • Missouri attorney general reviewing claims against lawmaker

    A judge appointed Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt as a special prosecutor to consider criminal charges against a state lawmaker accused of having sex with a drunk woman while on duty as a cop years ago, Schmitt's office confirmed Thursday. An office spokesman said Schmitt, a Republican who is running for U.S. Senate, is reviewing whether to press charges against GOP state Rep. Chad Perkins, of Bowling Green. The Missouri Highway Patrol launched an investigation after the allegations became public in May, and a patrol spokesman in October said the agency turned over a report on the claims to Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Alex Ellison.

  • Man Bashes Ferrari Dealership With Wheel

    This is one of the least sophisticated burglary attempts we’ve seen in a while…

  • 2022 Acura MDX Type S specs boast 355-hp turbo V6, air suspension

    Details have finally emerged about the new 2022 Acura MDX Type S. Positioned as the performance-oriented member of the MDX range, the midsize luxury SUV gains a turbocharged V6, Brembo brakes, an air suspension, and a longer list of standard features. Acura takes the heritage-laced "Type S" designation seriously; the badge also appears on the NSX and on the TLX. While we love the thought of an NSX-powered MDX, it's the TLX that was asked to provide its engine.