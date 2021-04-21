The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis is considering running for Senate

Bill Bostock
·2 min read
mark mccloskey
Mark and Patricia McCloskey brandishing their guns as Black Lives Matter protesters passed through their gated community in St. Louis, Missouri. Daniel Shular/Twitter

  • Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia displayed their guns as BLM protesters passed their house last year.

  • McCloskey told Politico on Tuesday he's considering running for Senate in 2022.

  • A grand jury indicted the couple on charges of exhibiting guns and evidence tampering last October.

The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters as they passed through his St. Louis, Missouri, gated community has said he is considering a run for Senate.

"I can confirm that it's a consideration, yes," Mark McCloskey told Politico on Tuesday.

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri has said he will not be seeking reelection in 2022. McCloskey did not give a timeline for announcing a potential run, Politico reported.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, were photographed standing barefoot in front of their house as protesters walked past. Mark was brandishing an AR-15 while Patricia held a semiautomatic handgun.

The protesters had been trying to march toward the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson of St. Louis.

While the McCloskeys were widely criticized for their actions, many conservatives have defended them, with former President Donald Trump intervening in their case. Trump also claimed the couple's house would have been "totally ransacked and probably burned down, like they try to burn down churches."

St. Louis protest gun couple
The McCloskeys on June 28, 2020. Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

The couple also delivered a four-minute speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

"What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country," Patricia McCloskey said in the speech.

The McCloskeys have denied breaking the law, saying they supported the Black Lives Matter movement but had taken issue with a group of "agitators."

Last October a St. Louis grand jury indicted the McCloskeys on charges of exhibiting guns at a protest and evidence tampering, according to court documents viewed by Insider. The pair have pleaded not guilty.

The McCloskeys are also suing the journalist who took the images of them on their lawn, saying he was trespassing.

