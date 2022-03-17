Lawyer for Proud Boy accused of punching Black woman in Akron says case 'sensationalized'

Serve the People Akron, a local activist group, held a march recently in Highland Square against racism and in support of a Black woman who says she was punched in the mouth by a man in late February after he called her a racial slur. The lawyer representing the man said this week that the case is being sensationalized.

A lawyer representing a Kent man accused of using a racial slur and punching a Black woman in February in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood confirms the man is a member of a local Proud Boys group.

The attorney for Andrew Walls said his affiliation with the Akron/Canton Proud Boys chapter does not have a connection to the incident and had no influence on what happened.

More: Man with possible ties to far-right group charged with attacking Black woman in Akron

Andrew J. Wides, of Akron-based The Wides Legal Group, issued a news release Wednesday. Wides insisted that the release be printed in its entirety; the Beacon Journal is publishing excerpts of the release, as is standard journalistic practice.

"At this time, we have sufficient facts and evidence to confirm that our client, Andrew Walls, is a member of the local Akron/Canton Proud Boys group," the release said.

"We can also confirm that many, if not most of the facts and circumstances reported about this troubling event have been incomplete, at best," the release said. "However, two facts remain unequivocal: Mr. Wall's affiliation with the Akron/Canton Proud Boys chapter had neither a connection to nor an influence whatsoever on the night in question; and this event is, in no way, shape, or form, indicative of a hate crime."

Police, FBI continue to investigate

Walls is being investigated for the Feb. 27 Highland Square incident, which was captured on video, by police and the FBI for a possible hate crime. Akron police on Thursday confirmed their investigation into the incident is continuing. The woman, 23, who was punched has also filed a civil suit against Walls.

Walls currently faces three misdemeanor charges.

The far-right Proud Boys, meanwhile, issued a statement saying Walls had been attacked and called a gay slur in a prior incident.

More: Was suspect in Akron racial attack targeted by others first for being gay?

"The courts in these cases will provide us the necessary tools, opportunities, and avenues to determine the full fact pattern of events and apply that to the circumstances of this case," the Wides release said. "Even in this early stage our investigation and due diligence, it is apparent that this case is being sensationalized and represented as something it very clearly is not."

Story continues

More: 'She's traumatized,' says attorney for woman suing Kent man over Highland Square incident

Wides also criticized the attorney handling the civil lawsuit filed against Walls. That suit seeks more than $25,000 in compensatory and punitive damages, plus legal fees.

Beacon Journal reporter Jim Mackinnon can be reached at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Lawyer: Andrew Walls, accused of punching Black woman, is a Proud Boy