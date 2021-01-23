Lawyer for the 'Q Shaman' who stormed the Capitol in a fur headdress with horns says his client feels 'duped' after Trump didn't pardon him

Sophia Ankel
Qanon shaman viking riot capitol
Jake Angeli, the "Q Shaman," was one of several protestors to confront Capitol police officers at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • A man known as the "Q Shaman" who stormed the Capitol says he feels "duped" after Trump didn't pardon him.

  • Jacob A. Chansley was arrested and charged earlier this month in connection with the Capitol riots.

  • His lawyer blamed Trump for "motivating" the mob to march on the Capitol building.

A far-right Arizona conspiracy theorist known as "QAnon Shaman," who stormed the Capitol in a fur headdress with horns, says he feels "duped" by Trump after the former president didn't pardon him, his lawyer has said.

Jake Angeli, whose real name is Jacob A. Chansley, was arrested and charged earlier this month in connection with the Capitol riots, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

Speaking to local television station KSDK on Thursday, Chansley's lawyer Al Watkins said that his client had expected to be pardoned by Trump but that he has now realized he'd been "duped."

"He regrets very, very much having not just been duped by the president, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made," Watkins said, according to Law & Crime.

"As to my client, the guy with the horns and the fur, the meditation, and organic food...I'm telling you that we cannot simply wave a magic wand and label all these people on January 6 the same," he added.

Watkins' comment about organic food is a reference to a statement made by Chansley's mother at his first federal court hearing, where she said that her son had refused to eat while in custody because he "gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic food."

It is not known whether Chansley has stopped his hunger strike or not.

Watkins also seemed to blame Trump for what he said were "months of lies" and "misrepresentations" that were "designed to inflame, enrage, and motivate" the mob on January 6, according to Law & Crime.

Trump told his supporters before the deadly events unfolded that "we're going to walk down, and I'll be there with you," with reference made to the Capitol building immediately following those remarks.

"What's really curious is the reality that our president, as a matter of public record, invited these individuals, as President, to walk down to the Capitol with him," Watkins said.

"We're talking about not - not just the guy with the horns and the hair, the tattoos and the bare chest - the Shaman - we're talking about thousands of people. They felt - they heard - the message to them, from their president, was: 'we're going to walk down to the Capitol,'" he added.

Chansley, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, served in the US Navy between 2005 and 2007. Known for wearing red, white, and blue face paint and a horned helmet, the veteran become a notable figure in the QAnon conspiracy-theory movement.

On the day of the Capitol riot, Chansley took photos on the Senate dais and marched around with a megaphone, confronting police officers. The FBI was able to identify him by his distinct tattoos and arrested him three days later.

Angeli told NBC News that he felt he had done nothing wrong in the immediate aftermath of the riots.

"I walked through an open door, dude," Angeli said, according to NBC News.

Chansey remains in federal custody in Arizona and is being held in a quarantine section of a detention facility. He has been charged with disorderly conduct, violent entry, and illegally being on restricted spaces within the Capitol grounds.

Read the original article on Business Insider

