A lawyer who quit to become an OnlyFans performer says she now makes more money and is happier

Jazmen Jafar quit her job as an attorney less than six months after joined a law firm. Jazmen Jafer

27-year-old Jazmen Jafar quit her job as an attorney to become an OnlyFans performer.

She made her entire annual salary of $75,000 at a law firm in just one month on the platform.

Jafar said she was tired of living her life for others and following a path set out by her family.

Less than six months after getting her first job as an attorney, Jazmen Jafar quit to become a full-time OnlyFans creator.

Her legal role paid $75,000 a year, but the 27-year-old made that amount in February alone, and more than $180,000 through OnlyFans in the first three months of this year.



To protect her privacy, the OnlyFans performer uses the name Jazmen Jafar – a play on Princess Jasmine and Jafar, the characters in the Disney movie "Aladdin." There are almost 1,200 posts and 2,200 videos on her OnlyFans profile, which promises daily livestreams for $6.99 a month.

Insider has viewed documentation verifying her real identity, previous employment, and earnings.



Jafar said she spent most of her life following a path set out for her by her Middle Eastern parents. She had passed the bar exam and went into the job interview hoping she wouldn't be successful and get the job as she didn't want to pursue a legal career, but went through with it to appease her family.

"Before when my future was so laid out and I had a great long stable legal career in the works, I hated the thought of the future," she told Insider.

The content creator, who shares nude photos and videos on the platform, launched her OnlyFans account in early 2021 before joining the law firm in October that year. She then moonlighted as a sex worker at night to boost her earnings and eventually quit her legal career in March 2022.

"I was working at the law firm during the day and at night I would come home and film content," she said. "I'd film all weekend too. It was always awkward going into the office on Monday and colleagues would ask how I spent my weekend and I'd say 'just relaxing indoors' when really I was filming myself sucking dildos or whatever."

Story continues

Jazmen Jafar says she is much happier being a OnlyFans creator. Jazmen Jafer

Jafar worked 10 hours a day at the law firm and despite now putting in longer hours, she says she's happier.

She says her family was shocked when she told them about being on OnlyFans, and while they don't approve, she says they still love her.

"The world is really changing and the traditional career paths are not what they used to be," Jafar said. "Back in the day jobs like lawyer, engineer and doctor were what brought you money and stability but now with the internet there's endless possibilities with what you can do."

The Iranian-American says the decision to quit as a lawyer was never about money, but OnlyFans was a "vehicle" for escaping a career she was not happy in.

"Many people don't realize that a lot of lawyers are miserable and I'm often told I'm crazy for leaving a law job to be a sex worker, but it's only people that have a glamorized view of being a lawyer that don't understand my decision."

Jafar now wants to advocate for the rights of sex workers and branch into other forms of content creation, so she started a YouTube channel. She puts her legal knowledge to use by unofficially helping other OnlyFans creators review their contracts if they have an agent.

"My goal is to break some of the stigma and stereotypes surrounding sex work and show people that it's not a last resort," she said. "For me it's a first resort because I had a well-paid job that I could've done for the rest of my life. I chose this because I wanted freedom and happiness."

Read the original article on Business Insider