Lawyer: R. Kelly unlikely to take stand in trafficking trial

FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury selection in his child pornography trial at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, prosecutors in Kelly's sex trafficking trial at Brooklyn Federal Court in New York, played video and audio recordings for the jury they say back up allegations he abused women and girls. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly is unlikely to take the witness stand at his sex-trafficking trial, a lawyer for the R&B singer told a judge Tuesday.

The remark by attorney Deveraux Cannick, made with the jury out the courtroom, came as the defense wound down its case at the trial in federal court in New York City.

The potential spectacle of Kelly testifying has always been a long shot. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said Tuesday that the defendant still had time to change his mind before closing arguments, prompting him to nod his head.

The prosecution's closing arguments could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations that behind the scenes of a 30-year career highlighted by his 1996 megahit “I Believe I Can Fly,” he was a sexual predator who groomed and exploited his young victims. His lawyers have portrayed the accusers as groupies seeking to take advantage of his fame.

On Tuesday, accountant John Holder was among the latest former Kelly associates to testify for the defense that they never saw him torment his alleged accusers. Holder described seeing Kelly carrying around a backpack full of cash — proceeds from concerts — to take the women and girls on shopping sprees.

On cross-examination, prosecutors displayed for jurors a piece of evidence suggesting Holder's contributions were childlike: a flow chart of Kelly's business depicting a red cartoon octopus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • R Kelly prosecutors rest; defense calls on singer's allies

    Prosecutors at the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial ended their case Monday after calling dozens of witnesses over the past month who detailed the government’s sweeping allegations against the singer in lurid detail. The defense began its case later in the day by starting to call Kelly loyalists to the witness stand in an effort to cast doubt on some of the accusers’ accounts. A New York City jury has heard several women and two men who were in Kelly's celebrity orbit tell the panel that he groomed them for unwanted sex and psychologically tormented them — mostly when they were teenagers — in episodes dating to the 1990s.

  • R. Kelly trial nears end as singer's lawyers defend against sex abuse claims

    R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial entered the homestretch on Tuesday, with the presiding judge forecasting that closing arguments could begin the next day and jurors could soon deliberate the R&B star's fate. Kelly, 54, has been on trial in Brooklyn federal court since Aug. 18 on charges he preyed on women and girls he lured into his entourage as far back as the mid-1990s. The singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly and is perhaps best known musically for his 1996 Grammy-winning song "I Believe I Can Fly," has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering and illegally transporting people for prostitution.

  • Prosecutors rest sex trafficking case against R. Kelly

    NEW YORK — Prosecutors on Monday rested their case against R&B superstar R. Kelly after a month of testimony from victims and employees as part of his sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn federal court. The sprawling racketeering trial — which alleges Kelly ran an enterprise that trafficked women and girls for illegal sex over more than a quarter-century — saw more than 10 accusers take the ...

  • Latinos have higher rates of preventable, infection-related cancers

    A new study finds Latinos have overall lower cancer incidence than non-Hispanic whites, but two times higher rates of preventable, infection-related cancers.

  • ShowBiz Minute: R. Kelly, Reynolds, Emmys

    Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage; Bronze bust unveiled at Burt Reynolds' Hollywood gravesite; Emmy ratings up to 7.4 million viewers this year. (Sept. 21)

  • Report: Births decline in pandemic may have turned corner

    While there has been a decline in births in the U.S. during the pandemic, a new report released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau suggests the drop may have turned a corner last March as births started rebounding. The decline in births was most noticeable at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. In December 2020, births in the U.S. were down 7.7% from the previous year, and they were down 9.4% last January compared to the previous January.

  • I Wanted Ego Death. This Powerful Psychedelic Gave It To Me.

    Unconditional love. An experience of nonexistence. Here’s what happened when I took 5-MeO-DMT at a luxurious retreat.View Entire Post ›

  • The Public Court Braces Itself As The Prosecution Rests And R. Kelly’s Defense Attorneys Begin Calling Witnesses

    R. Kelly's defense attorneys Thomas Farinella and Nicole Blank Becker have taken over.

  • Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest unscathed by wildfire

    The ancient massive trees of Sequoia National Park’s famed Giant Forest were unscathed Tuesday even though a wildfire has been burning near them on the western side of California’s Sierra Nevada for nearly two weeks. The KNP Complex, two lightning-sparked fires that merged, has spread over more than 39 square miles (101 square kilometers), feeding on other types of trees that also live on the high-elevation slopes of the mountain range. Giant Forest is home to about 2,000 sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree, which is considered the world’s largest by volume and is a must-see for visitors to the national park.

  • Monica Lewinsky Talks Being ‘Patient Zero’ for Cancel Culture in ’15 Minutes of Shame’ Trailer

    New HBO Max documentary will explore the real-life stories, psychology, and big business behind online shaming

  • Tori Spelling Shared the Cutest Throwback Photos With Legendary Mom Candy Spelling For Her Birthday

    There’s something very special and significant about the bonds between mothers and daughters, and on her mom’s 76th birthday, Tori Spelling wanted to celebrate how far her relationship with her mother has come. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared the sweetest series of photos to Instagram on her mom, Candy Spelling’s, birthday. Among the images […]

  • Man wanted for attempted homicide in South Carolina arrested in Vermont

    A South Carolina man wanted for allegedly trying to kill someone was arrested in Vermont late Monday night.

  • Prosecutors rest their case against R. Kelly after 4 weeks of accusers testifying about harrowing sexual abuse, employees describing his explosive temper

    More than 40 witnesses testified, describing harrowing allegations of sexual abuse and bizarre rules they say R. Kelly imposed on young "girlfriends."

  • Drew Brees has terse response to Saints’ Week 2 Panthers loss

    Drew Brees has terse response to Saints' Week 2 Panthers loss

  • New Jersey officer catches 1-month-old baby thrown from 2nd-floor balcony

    The newborn wasn't physically harmed.

  • Why Amazon wants to make sure everyone knows it's totally cool with smoking pot now

    Cannabis experts predict more companies will follow Amazon in relaxing marijuana screening to appeal to workers.

  • Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies at 72

    The fashion journalist's death at home Sunday was revealed by his companion of 35 years, Tom Ford.

  • Chargers finally get fans at SoFi, but many cheer for Dallas

    Four years and eight months after the Los Angeles Chargers relocated, they finally got what they sought when they moved up from San Diego to the nation's second-largest metropolis. For the first time Sunday, the Chargers took the field in their spectacular new stadium in front of fans — a roaring, enthusiastic crowd of 70,240. Tens of thousands of the fans packing SoFi Stadium avidly, vocally supported the Chargers' opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

  • Mom and Daughter Killed Adult Film Actress With Backyard Butt Implants, Cops Say

    LAPDA mom and daughter who allegedly posed as plastic surgery pros have been charged with murder after an aspiring adult film actress’ illegal butt augmentation surgery turned deadly.Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, were arrested Aug. 5 in Riverside, California, in connection with the death of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul, who died at a local hospital hours after she underwent the botched procedure.The Los Angeles Police Department told local outlets that the two women posed as specialists

  • This Was Van-Lifer Gabby Petito’s ‘Odd’ Final Text Message

    YouTubeThe last text Gabby Petito sent before she went missing while road-tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé set off alarm bells for her mother, who became fearful for the 22-year-old’s safety after receiving the “odd” message.That’s according to a newly-unsealed search warrant giving North Port, Florida, police permission to search a hard drive investigators found in Petito’s white van, which she and Brian Laundrie, 23, had been using to tour the country’s national parks.“The text message