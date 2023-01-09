Lawyer who represented Johnny Depp against Amber Heard hired as NBC legal analyst

Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Camille Vasquez, the attorney who gained nationwide attention after representing Johnny Depp in his lawsuit against Amber Heard, has a new gig.

NBC News confirmed Monday it has hired Vasquez as a legal analyst. She joined the Today show to discuss the University of Idaho student murders, describing the case against suspect Bryan Kohberger as "extremely strong" while noting that investigators "are not in the business of telling us everything that they have" at this point.

Vasquez represented Depp after he sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for writing an op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse. As the ensuing trial captivated viewers, Vasquez became something of an celebrity among Depp's passionate online supporters, and clips of her arguments and lines of questioning racked up millions of views.

After a jury found Heard defamed Depp, Vasquez was promoted to a partner at her law firm. Heard settled with Depp in December and dropped her appeal.

"It's been surreal, and, if I'm being honest, a bit overwhelming," Vasquez told Good Morning America when asked about becoming a social media star. "But if I can be an inspiration to young women that want to go to law school and study and work hard, then it was all worth it."

Vasquez made headlines in the fall after it was reported that Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, had hired her. But days later, TMZ reported their working relationship quickly ended after Ye refused to retract his antisemitic statements.

You may also like

9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster

Virginia teacher shot and wounded by 6-year-old in classroom

Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker following raucous debate proceedings