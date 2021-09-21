The lawyer representing Brian Laundrie's family says he's no longer holding a press conference after speaking with the FBI

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. The Moab Police Department via AP

An attorney for Brian Laundrie's family was scheduled to host a press conference on Tuesday.

The lawyer, Steven Bertolino, cancelled the presser on Monday after speaking with the FBI, reports say.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The lawyer representing the family of Brian Laundrie said he's no longer holding a press conference on Tuesday after he spoke with the FBI, several outlets reported.

Steven Bertolino had a press conference initially scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Long Island, New York.

Bertolino did not give any more details on the cancellation or his conversation with the FBI.

The FBI searched Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida on Monday.

"The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation," the FBI's Tampa office tweeted on Monday.

Laundrie, who has been missing since Tuesday, is a person of interest in Petito's disappearance. Petito was reported missing on September 11, after Laundrie returned to his family home on September 1 without her.

In a tweet, News12 reporter Eileen Lehpamer said Bertolino said there were no updates on Laundrie's location.

Remains believed to be Petito's were discovered near Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

Laundrie is still missing and authorities earlier on Monday said they "exhausted all avenues" searching the Carlton Reserve, where he told his family he would be hiking before he disappeared.

Read the original article on Insider