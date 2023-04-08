Lawyer says ex-'Housewives' star and current inmate Jen Shah owes law firm more than $124,000

"Real Housewives" star Jen Shah isn't putting her money where her mouth is according to lawyer's Thursday filing. (Bravo)

Jen Shah’s attorney has moved to drop the reality TV star and prison inmate as her client for allegedly racking up a hefty debt.

Shah, who starred in "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and who is currently imprisoned at a federal facility in Bryan, Texas, allegedly owes her attorney $50,000 in unpaid fees and $74,422.95 in unpaid expenses, totaling $124,422.95.

Shah's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, filed court documents Thursday, obtained by People, that claimed that Shah was falling short on promises she made to pay that outstanding debt.

Chaudhry filed a motion last month requesting to withdraw as counsel for the TV personality, arguing that Shah had failed to pay her firm and was in breach of their contract, the court documents say.

Chaudhry represented Shah when she faced charges of carrying out a nearly decade-long nationwide telemarketing scam. Shah pleaded guilty last year.

“Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah repeatedly promised to pay these outstanding amounts, and the firm continued to provide services, relying on the written engagement with Shah and the promises of her husband,” Chaudhry stated in March 24 court papers.

The law firm claims they made several unsuccessful collections attempts and that Shah was notified of her debts last month while incarcerated, according to the documents.

Assistant U.S. Atty. Kiersten Ann Fletcher said at the sentencing hearing in July that Shah had engaged in the scheme from 2012 to 2021, conspiring to sell illegitimate services to older and computer-illiterate people.

Shah admitted she was aware of the fraud during the hearing, saying, “I knew this was wrong and that many people were harmed, and I’m so sorry.”

She also pledged to pay more than $6.6 million in restitution and agreed to a forfeiture of $6.5 million, 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items.

Per the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database, Shah’s 6 ½-year sentence was reduced, and she will now be released on Aug. 30, 2028 — a year earlier than her under her original sentence.

