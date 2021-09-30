Lawyer says transgender inmate faced ‘retaliation’ from NC officials after speaking out

Danielle Battaglia
·5 min read

A lawyer for an inmate at North Carolina’s Avery-Mitchell Correctional Institution warned prison officials that they were violating the law by retaliating against the female inmate for telling The News & Observer that she felt unsafe being held at a men’s prison.

Ashlee Inscoe, 40, an intersex, transgender woman, is being held in the Spruce Pine’s men’s prison on a nearly 20-year sentence after calling a television station and admitting to a series of bank robberies.

Inscoe told The N&O that she grew up believing she was a male because of a mistake a doctor made at her birth. It wasn’t until she reached puberty that she realized she was genetically female, but her parents continued to raise her as a boy.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety lists her under her birth name but also has “Ashlee Inscoe” as a searchable alias.

On Sept. 14, The N&O reported that Inscoe said she faced daily harassment, both verbal and physical, and sexual assault at the prison. Emancipate NC had begun a petition to pressure DPS officials to move Inscoe to a women’s prison. The group was also threatening legal action.

On Thursday, Emancipate NC lawyer Elizabeth Simpson, who represents Inscoe, told The N&O that after publication, prison officials confronted Inscoe with the article in hand and asked her to sign an incident report saying she felt safe.

Simpson confronted prison officials about the incident in an email to their general counsel.

Simpson provided to The N&O the back-and-forth between herself and the counselors.

“Ms. Inscoe reported that she was afraid of being sent to protective custody, if she did not comply, where she would lose all property and privileges, and be subjected to inhumane solitary confinement conditions,” Simpson wrote. “Thus, she felt coerced into writing that she is ‘safe,’ even though she is not safe in that facility.

“These actions constitute retaliation and they are unlawful under the Prison Rape Elimination Act,” Simpson wrote.

Prison system denies retaliation

Simpson received an email response from Jodi Harrison, general counsel for DPS. She said Simpson’s emails contained many inaccuracies.

“Warden Honeycutt did not confront Inscoe regarding the news article and in fact has not spoken to her at all since before the article was published,” Harrison wrote. “He asked his PREA Compliance Officer to speak with her to ensure that she had no safety concerns that the facility would need to address, and Ms. Inscoe assured the PCO that she did not.”

PREA stands for the Prison Rape Elimination Act.

Harrison went on to say that if Inscoe does not feel safe she needs to let the facility know and that prison officials would not rely on Simpson’s word about how Inscoe is feeling.

“We cannot reasonably place her in protective custody over her own objections, and I have no doubt you would find that action, were we to undertake it, equally if not more objectionable,” Harrison said. “Ms. Inscoe has not been coerced to do anything, nor has she been retaliated against in any way.”

Harrison told Simpson that the prison officials would continue to talk directly with Inscoe about her safety concerns and make arrangements based on Inscoe’s responses.

Simpson followed up by saying that Inscoe had been petitioning the prison officials to move her to a women’s facility for her safety.

“Your repeated conclusory statements will not be sufficient assurance that she is safe from harm and not subject to coercion and retaliation, while she continues to be a woman incarcerated in a men’s prison,” Simpson wrote.

Both Simpson and Harrison used female pronouns to describe Inscoe, who remains in the men’s prison.

Lawsuit filed

Simpson also filed legal action Thursday asking a judge to compel Prison Commissioner Todd Ishee to move Inscoe into a women’s prison.

John Bull, spokesperson for the N.C. prisons, said he was looking into both the lawsuit and the allegations from Inscoe’s lawyer, but that a response would not immediately be available Thursday.

In April 2020, Inscoe asked the Facility Transgender Accommodations Request Committee to reassign her.

The committee had Inscoe seen by an endocrinologist after she made the transfer request in April 2020, according to the lawsuit.

The court documents tell the judge that two doctors have confirmed to the prison that Inscoe is biologically female. They both recommended Inscoe be transferred.

They also said she needed surgery to remove undeveloped reproductive tissue that could be fatal if it remains in place. A surgery has not yet been agreed upon or scheduled.

And last November, the committee denied the request to move Inscoe against the doctors’ recommendations, the lawsuit alleges.

Simpson wrote in the lawsuit that she learned about Inscoe’s case in July and on Aug. 10 requested through Ishee that Inscoe be transferred.

“After back-and-forth correspondence with the general counsel’s office it is clear that Respondent Ishee does not intend to transfer Ms. Inscoe to a women’s facility,” Simpson wrote.

Simpson said asking the courts to compel Ishee to move Inscoe was the only available remedy left.

Under the Dome

On The News & Observer's Under the Dome podcast, we’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter, keeping you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Remembering a relentless publicist, never too proud to beg

    Some 15 years ago, while working on a story about the New York Post's famous Page Six column, I needed some perspective on the gossip industry. Longtime colleague Bill Augustin said the cause was complications of lung cancer.

  • Over 100 dead in Ecuador prison riot

    The death toll from prison riots at one of Ecuador's largest penitentiaries has risen to over a hundred people, including a number of beheadings.Scores of inmates have been injured. The violence first erupted on Tuesday night at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in Guayas province, which has been the scene of bloody fights between gangs for control of the prison in recent months.It was the most deadly act of violence ever reported in Ecuador's prison system.Similar clashes took place in February and July this year in various prisons throughout the country, which also claimed over 100 lives.Dozens of people have gathered at the jail, seeking information about relatives and demanding accountability from officials responsible for the inmates' safety.A sister of an inmate described the scenes of chaos."The inmates called us, 'Sister they are killing me, call the police!' They need to enter pavilion five. Look at where they are. They are out here. It's my brother, not a dog."Ecuador's president, Guillermo Lasso has said the state would assist the families of the dead and injured inmates, adding that he would send additional security forces and free up funds to avoid a repeat.

  • Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

    GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to

  • California Teen on Life Support After Being Shot by School Safety Officer While She Was Driving Away

    via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We

  • 100 kids break out in massive fight at Six Flags Vallejo

    "People were just running towards it punching and fighting out of control." Israel Cartagena says his family took shelter inside a gift shop when the massive brawl broke out Saturday, at the opening night of Discovery Kingdom's Halloween "Fright Fest."

  • Virginia woman says neighbor's racist taunts include speakers playing slurs, monkey noises

    Virginia Beach police have described allegations against the neighbor as "offensive," but say it doesn't rise to the level of criminal behavior.

  • The male warden of an all-female California prison is accused of sexually abusing a woman held there and taking photos of her naked, DOJ says

    Ray J. Garcia, then an associate warden at a federal prison in the city of Dublin, faces 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

  • Missouri couple accused of child abuse want home confinement eased to go to Walmart

    “Defendant requests that he be able to go to Walmart for curbside pickup,” said the motion, filed Sept. 27 on behalf of Boyd Householder. His wife Stephanie’s request was nearly identical.

  • 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary caught after fleeing trial

    A 96-year-old woman who was a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II was arrested by police after she fled before the start of her trial, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The woman, who was a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office between June 1943 and April 1945, faces 11,412 counts of accessory to murder. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.She is one of many former staff members of Nazi

  • A London police officer handcuffed a woman in a fake arrest before raping and killing her, prosecutors say

    Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping, and raping Sarah Everard while still serving.

  • ‘Contact Us With Anything’: Police Make Public Appeal in Case of Slain Camping Couple Who Feared a ‘Creep’

    via FacebookAuthorities in Utah have issued a rare public appeal for potential witnesses to come forward in the August murder of a married couple who complained of encountering a “creep” shortly before they were found shot to death at a campsite near Moab.“We are asking that anyone that would have been in the South Mesa area between the dates of August 13th, August 14th, and 15th contact our office with anything they may have seen or heard,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement

  • Video shows a London police officer detaining a woman before he raped and killed her, prosecutors say

    London's Metropolitan Police released footage of Wayne Couzens standing with Sarah Everard on the night of his disappearance.

  • Teen Father Charged With Murder Of Newborn Son In North Texas

    During the investigation, detectives found evidence indicating Caleb Brown was angry at the child’s mother for keeping the baby and was concerned about having to pay child support.

  • Louisiana coroner releases name of baby found dead in lake

    A Louisiana coroner’s office has released the name of a baby found dead in a lake after his mother allegedly threw him and his older brother into the water. The child was identified as 10-month-old Joshua Black, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night. An official cause of death was pending based on autopsy results, coroner's office spokesman John Andrew Prime said in an email.

  • Missing girlfriend of accused Fort Worth serial killer identified by family as N.M. woman

    The girlfriend of Jason Thornburg was last seen in March 2017 in Tohatchi, New Mexico, her family said. Thornburg told Fort Worth police he “sacrificed” her and four other people.

  • Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Investigation Concludes He Was "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Evasion Case

    After an investigation into Todd Chrisley's tax evasion case found he was "unfairly targeted," the star, who remains under federal indictment, told E! News that "this is just the beginning."

  • Cause of deaths of California family on hike remains mystery

    Authorities say they are still investigating the mysterious deaths of a Northern California family and their dog who were found in a remote hiking area, but have so far determined their deaths were not caused by a gun or any other weapon, a lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs, alcohol or suicide. The bodies of John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found on Aug. 17 on a hiking trail close to the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest. A family friend had reported them missing.

  • Trial for Texas father, son accused of killing neighbor over mattress set for January

    The murder trial for a Texas father and son accused in the fatal 2018 shooting of their neighbor has been rescheduled in Abilene.

  • 5 shot, including suspect, along Milwaukee Ave. in Fulton River District

    Five people were shot, including one of the suspected shooters, along Milwaukee Avenue between Des Plaines and Kinzie Wednesday, Chicago police said.

  • Secretary embezzled from church with her estranged husband — the pastor, NC cops say

    The secretary turned herself in Wednesday and a warrant for the pastor’s arrest is outstanding.