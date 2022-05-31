Lawyer says Uvalde teacher didn't leave a door open before the Texas school shooting, refuting another changing police claim

A view of Robb Elementary School, the site of the May 24th mass shooting on May 30, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Robb Elementary School employee did not leave a door open to the building before the massacre, her lawyer says.

The unidentified employee's lawyer told the San Antonio Express-News that the door was closed.

Authorities previously alleged the door was propped open and used by the gunman to enter the school.

A Robb Elementary School employee did not leave a door open to the building before last week's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, her lawyer said, refuting authorities' previous claims as the department faces backlash for its changing story around the massacre.

Attorney Don Flanary told San Antonio Express-News reporter Guillermo Contreras on Tuesday that the unidentifiable employee did prop open a door to the school, but shut it when she saw the gunman, who eventually entered and massacred 19 children and two adults on May 24.

Flanary told the Express-News that the employee remembers kicking away the rock used to prop open the door and pulling it shut as she spoke to police about the gunman shooting outside the school.

"She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting," he told the newspaper. "She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked."

Director of Texas Department of Public Safety Steven McCraw alleged on Friday that security footage shows the back door of the school was propped open before the shooting, and the gunman used it to enter the school before barricading himself in a classroom.

McCraw described the person who propped open the door as a teacher, who he said called police at 11:30 a.m. that morning after the gunman crashed his vehicle in a nearby ditch and shot at passersby.

Three minutes later, McCraw said the gunman entered the school through the door.

Texas Department of Public Safety didn't immediately provide a response to the teacher's claims.

Since last week's mass shooting in Uvalde — the country's deadliest at an elementary school since Sandy Hook in 2012 — law enforcement officials have made crucial changes to the attack's timeline at least a dozen times.



Enraged parents have questioned why it took over an hour for officers inside the school to confront the gunman; the latest explanation from Texas DPS pointed the finger at the school's police chief who was leading the response, who McCraw alleged refused to send police in because he thought no children were in danger.

